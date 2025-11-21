First ‘The Hub by ADNOC’ opens in Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi, with six locations to open by end-2025 and expanding to 30 by 2030

With a retail footprint three times larger than traditional service stations, The Hub by ADNOC brings communities together and blends family, recreation and food with traditional services including fuel, EV charging, and car care.

Abu Dhabi, UAE : ADNOC Distribution (ISIN: AEA006101017; Symbol: ADNOCDIST), the UAE’s leading mobility and convenience retailer, today announced the launch of ‘The Hub by ADNOC,’ a pioneering roadside retail concept designed to redefine customer experience and accelerate the Company’s non-fuel retail growth strategy.

The concept was officially unveiled at a launch event in Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi, attended by His Excellency Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, and senior executives from leading retail partners.

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said: “‘The Hub by ADNOC’ is at the heart of ADNOC Distribution’s future - a blueprint for how we will grow, diversify and serve our customers both now and in the years to come. In the spirit of the UAE’s Year of Community, we’re building welcoming places for the experiences that keep our communities strong, while providing convenient, comprehensive offerings for families and commuters alike. As we diversify our non-fuel retail offerings, expand our property portfolio, and build integrated ecosystems that support the evolving needs of UAE residents, we are transforming ADNOC Distribution into a resilient, future‑proof retail destination.”

With a retail footprint three times larger than traditional service stations, The Hub by ADNOC integrates traditional services – fuel, EV charging, and car care – with lifestyle offerings including dining, fitness and family recreation. Each hub is purpose-built to serve as a vibrant community destination, combining convenience with experiences that encourage customers to stay longer and engage more.

ADNOC Distribution plans to open six ‘The Hub by ADNOC’ locations by the end of the 2025, expanding to 30 by 2030. Across the first six sites, 90% of retail units are already leased, reflecting strong market demand. By 2030, ‘The Hub by ADNOC’ locations are expected to deliver annual EBITDA of $30 million.

As consumer expectations shift toward differentiated, personalized experiences, The Hub by ADNOC delivers everything communities need - without the extra detour - by combining essential services with lifestyle offerings in one convenient destination. Blending family fun and great food with essential services like fuel, EV charging, and car care, each The Hub by ADNOC location is purpose-built to embody the distinct character and needs of the communities they serve.

Leveraging ADNOC Distribution’s extensive land bank, The Hub by ADNOC’ allows ADNOC Distribution to maximize available real estate, creating multi-purpose destinations that unlock new revenue streams. Developed with modularity in mind, the concept enables the rapid deployment of flexible layouts designed for community needs. By tailoring ‘The Hub by ADNOC’ locations their specific surroundings, the concept encourages customers to spend more time on-site, driving footfall and promoting engagement with multiple on-site services in a single visit.

‘The Hub by ADNOC’ will feature play zones for children, public fitness areas, and a variety of recreational and athletic facilities - including padel courts and gyms - placing family fun at the heart of the concept and offering compelling reasons for visitors to stay longer.

The first six ‘The Hub by ADNOC’ locations will host leading retail and dining partners including Lulu Hypermarket, McDonald’s, Starbucks, KFC, Hardee’s, and Al Baik, as well as ADNOC Distribution’s signature ‘Oasis by ADNOC’ convenience stores - providing customers with a wide range of choice and convenience.

In addition, select ‘The Hub by ADNOC’ locations will include pop-up retail markets designed with seasonal, rotating concepts, offering an ever-changing variety of products and experiences to keep the customer journey fresh and engaging.

With over 1,100 occupied and awarded properties for rent in its portfolio, ADNOC Distribution manages the largest retail property network in the UAE, featuring top local and international quick service retail brands. The Company also operates the largest service station network in the country with 560+ outlets nationwide as well as more than 380 ‘Oasis by ADNOC’ locations - the UAE’s most popular convenience store brand. Collectively, the Company is leveraging this footprint to drive long-term value through targeted investments in non-fuel retail and mixed-use developments.

Over the first nine months of 2025, ADNOC Distribution’s non-fuel retail business delivered strong growth, with gross profit up 15% year-on-year and ADNOC Rewards membership exceeding 2.5 million, reflecting sustained, customer-focused growth. The Hub by ADNOC is a critically important pillar of this growth, furthering Company’s recent commitment to double non-fuel retail transactions between 2023 and 2030.

To celebrate the launch, ADNOC Distribution will be hosting a community event at the inaugural Hub location – ADNOC 754, in Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi. The event will run from 3PM to 10PM each day from Friday, 21 November through Sunday, 23 November, and will feature food, fun activities, and prizes for the whole family.

