Launch supports Abu Dhabi’s Low-Emission Vehicle Strategy and aligns with the UAE’s goal to increase the number of electric vehicles

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNOC Distribution (ADX: ADNOCDIST) today announced a strategic partnership with NWTN Inc. (Nasdaq: NWTN), offering a network of Authorized Quick Service Stations for NWTN’s innovative UAE-made range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) Rabdan One at select ADNOC service stations across the UAE.



The 20 new Authorized Quick Service Stations utilize the Company’s extensive network to deliver electric vehicle (EV) services for the Rabdan brand, including lube change, filter replacement and tire alignment, in addition to promotions with the integration of digital platforms and applications.

Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said: “This network of Authorized Quick Service Stations demonstrates our firm commitment to position ADNOC Distribution as the market leader in fostering sustainable mobility. Joining forces with NWTN enables us to deliver efficient, convenient and fast services for the UAE-made Rabdan while supporting Abu Dhabi’s Low-Emission Vehicle Strategy and advancing our sustainable mobility vision. As we continue to develop and expand our mobility ecosystem, our key industry partnerships strengthen our role as a service provider, ensuring a seamless customer experience throughout our vast network.”



ADNOC Distribution’s extensive reach and service excellence enhance the premium EV charging capabilities of the UAE, significantly expanding the sustainable mobility landscape.



ADNOC Distribution continues to expand transit charging accessibility by installing fast-charging points at its existing service stations, including along intercity roads, to facilitate longer-distance travel.



