Strategic collaboration agreement will seek synergies between both companies, with the aim of accelerating the development of global hydrogen and ammonia value chains

Low carbon hydrogen and ammonia are critical to decarbonizing hard-to-abate industries and meeting demand for cleaner feed stock for power generation

ADNOC and MHI to explore research and deployment of carbon management technologies

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNOC and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) announced, today, the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) to explore potential opportunities to build low carbon energy supply chains and advance carbon neutral solutions to accelerate decarbonization across the energy sector.

The SCA builds on the longstanding strategic energy relationship between the UAE and Japan. Through the SCA, ADNOC and MHI will seek to complement their strengths and create synergies, with the aim of accelerating the development of global hydrogen and ammonia value chains. ADNOC and MHI will also explore research and deployment of carbon management technologies.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Executive Director, Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth, ADNOC, said: “This agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries builds on the UAE’s longstanding and successful strategic energy relationship with Japan. By matching Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ related technologies with our assets, we will not only assess opportunities to develop the important hydrogen and ammonia value chains but also explore synergies that have the potential to benefit ADNOC and the broader new energies ecosystem. Our combined expertise and commitment to advancing carbon neutral technologies offers great potential to help accelerate ADNOC’s journey to net zero by 2045.”

Low carbon hydrogen and ammonia are critical to decarbonizing hard-to-abate industries and meeting growing global demand for cleaner feed stock for power generation.

Dr. Hitoshi Kaguchi, Senior Executive Vice President at MHI who is responsible for energy transition and the expansion of growth fields, said: “It is a great honor to collaborate with a leading company in decarbonizing hard-to-abate industry sectors, and in developing a low carbon fuel value chain globally. We are looking forward to contributing to ADNOC’s net zero ambition through our reliable technology in the coming projects under this Agreement.”

ADNOC is an early mover in developing global markets for clean hydrogen and ammonia. The company is building a 1 million tons per year low-carbon ammonia production facility at the TA'ZIZ industrial ecosystem and chemicals hub in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. ADNOC has also expanded its strategic energy partnerships across the hydrogen value chain and has shipped several demonstration cargoes of low-carbon ammonia to customers in Asia and Germany.

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense.

MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com