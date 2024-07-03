Network to generate $1.5 billion (AED5.5 billion) in value by 2030 by facilitating autonomous operations, optimizing production and reducing emissions

Strategic partnership ensures a secure and reliable digital infrastructure as ADNOC aims to become the world’s most AI-enabled energy company

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNOC and e&, the global technology group, announced today a strategic project to build the energy industry’s largest private 5G wireless network, spanning 11,000 square kilometers (sq km).

The 5G network will deliver high-bandwidth connectivity across ADNOC’s onshore and offshore operations. This will enable ADNOC to further integrate its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions at its most remote facilities and reduce costs through automation, improve efficiency, minimize emissions and enhance the safety of its people. The project is due to be completed in 2025 and is expected to generate $1.5 billion (AED5.5 billion) in value during its first five years of operation.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said: “This landmark project with e& is a milestone step in ADNOC’s journey to become the world’s most AI-enabled energy company. Global demand is rising for both energy and AI, so by investing in cutting-edge connectivity across our operations, we can ensure that we continue providing secure, reliable and responsible energy to our customers. As we grow our diversified energy portfolio, this strategic partnership will generate value and enable us to make faster, smarter decisions, from the control room to the boardroom, future-proof our business and keep our people and the environment safe.”

Once completed, the 5G network will relay information from sensors embedded in more than 12,000 wells and pipelines to autonomous control rooms, to help make real-time recommendations to increase the lifespan of these assets and ensure safety in the field. The network will also allow for the digitalization of wellheads and provide end-to-end visibility over operations, thereby driving productivity across the company’s entire value chain.

H.E. Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Alzaabi, Chairman of e&, said: "e&’s collaboration with ADNOC will enable the creation of a cutting-edge private 5G network underscoring our dedication to harnessing technology and powering sustainable and intelligent transformation in the energy sector. With connectivity being the backbone of technological advancements, we’re leveraging our expertise as a pioneer in network and AI innovations to drive breakthroughs in the energy sector and spur progress and success across industries. Beyond this partnership, we continue to work with ADNOC and other major players across multiple sectors to set new industry standards and redefine what’s possible.”

Building on ADNOC’s longstanding strategy to develop and deploy pioneering technologies, the 5G network forms part of a multi-year program to accelerate the deployment of a suite of AI solutions across the company’s value chain and become the world’s most AI-enabled energy company.

