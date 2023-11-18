ADNOC, ADEK, and IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi partnership will offer 15 scholarship places for the Institute’s inaugural Master’s program commencing in January 2024 in its Abu Dhabi campus

Future partnership plans at IIT Delhi’s Abu Dhabi campus will cover more academic offerings to upskill graduates across different academic disciplines

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: ADNOC, The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - Abu Dhabi (IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi) have announced a partnership to provide scholarships for the newly launched Master’s program in Energy Transition and Sustainability for the upcoming campus in Abu Dhabi to equip UAE talent with the skills required to build successful careers during the energy transition.

The transformative partnership, coinciding with the country’s ‘Year of Sustainability’, will see ADNOC offer up to 15 scholarship places in the Master’s program. The proposed program is the first academic offering of the upcoming campus of IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi in the UAE capital.

Up to 15 scholars selected for the program will be chosen from ADNOC employees, and 10 more scholars with a distinguished academic background will be selected from the UAE, India, and other countries. The Master's program provides a firm foundation in technologies and policies related to the energy transition, which is one of the most important topics of the present times. It also allows candidates to specialize in two areas based on their interests and aspirations. Successful candidates will pursue Master's degrees with a choice of two specializations: 'Technologies for Decarbonization' and 'Economics, Policy, and Planning for Energy Transition.' Students can also choose a blend of courses from these specializations.

“ADEK stands at the forefront of forging an extraordinary path in the UAE’s higher education sector and recognizing the importance of industry partnerships to align our education ecosystem with emerging jobs in evolving sectors,” said Dr. Ahmed Sultan Alshoaibi, Acting Executive Director of the Higher Education Sector at ADEK. “Together with ADNOC and IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi, we are embarking on a journey that will revolutionize the energy sector's leadership landscape. With plans of expanding its scope to encompass a diverse range of programs in the future, this partnership sets an inspiring precedent for innovation and advancement on a global scale.”

“IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi reflects the shared vision of the two countries in areas of educational excellence, research, innovation, knowledge creation and exchange, and investment in human capital,” said Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT-Delhi. “Our first offering, the Master’s in Energy Transition and Sustainability, reflects an important area central to UAE and India’s future and is also relevant for COP28. Understanding and managing the challenges of energy and climate transition need specialized skills. We are delighted that the Abu Dhabi Government through ADEK and industry leaders ADNOC have joined us to support the scholars. The challenge of designing cost-effective and sustainable future energy systems and steering the globe to net zero futures provides exciting opportunities for the graduates of our new Abu Dhabi campus. Along with this Master’s program, we plan to initiate a leading global research program in IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi in sustainable energy systems, renewables, and climate.”

The proposed ETS Master’s, scheduled to start in January 2024, aims to prepare professionals and scholars of the energy industry and associated sectors by offering a comprehensive and multifaceted understanding of technology, public policy, and environmental sustainability issues in the energy sector. It comprises a two-year in-person program at IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi’s temporary campus.

Prospective candidates will have to undergo a rigorous selection process, in line with IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi’s stringent academic standards. Prospective students must hold a four-year bachelor’s degree in any engineering discipline, of the following science disciplines: physical science, chemical science, environmental science, earth science. Alternatively, a Master’s degree in the any of the above science disciplines is also acceptable as a qualifying degree. For more information on admission criteria and requirements, please visit the following link: https://abudhabi.iitd.ac.in/.

IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi follows the vision outlined in a historic memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by ADEK and the revered Delhi-based technology education leader and in July 2023.

About Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK)

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is the Education Sector regulator across the Emirate. It oversees and provides services throughout a learner’s journey from early education to university and beyond. It also champions inclusivity for People of Determination in the mainstream schooling system and by providing specialized schools.

Across Early Childhood and K-12, ADEK licenses and regulates nurseries and private schools in Abu Dhabi while also legislating, mandating, and managing its own Charter Schools and 2 schools for People of Determination.

ADEK also annually provides distinguished Abu Dhabi students with full scholarships and support to study at the best universities around the world. In addition, the Department audits and enhances the delivery of Higher Education in Abu Dhabi, attracting Higher Education Institutions to open the required programs or schools that serve Abu Dhabi’s needs while championing a student and faculty-friendly ecosystem in the Emirate.

With a vision to Empower Education. Empower Minds. Empower the Future, ADEK recognizes that every learner is different, and a diversity of teaching methods are essential for students to succeed. To that effect, ADEK partners with stakeholders to enable a great education system to flourish in Abu Dhabi and nurture future-ready graduates who have the 21st-century skills required to sustain and carry forward Abu Dhabi’s vision.