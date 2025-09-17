Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), a leading regional multi-line insurance provider, and Allianz Trade, the global leader in trade credit insurance are pleased to announce the establishment of a long-term strategic partnership. This collaboration marks a major milestone in expanding access to Trade Credit Insurance solutions for businesses across the UAE.

Through this partnership, ADNIC will expand its portfolio by offering tailored Trade Credit Insurance solutions that protect UAE-based companies against the risk of customer payment defaults. These solutions empower businesses to trade securely, optimize working capital, and pursue growth in both local and international markets.

Trade Credit Insurance is a vital solution for companies of all sizes, supporting them to safeguard cash flow, cover losses, improve financing opportunities, and explore new markets expansion securely.

By leveraging Allianz Trade in Middle East ’s deep expertise in risk assessment and underwriting as well as its regional database monitoring over 40,000 businesses across key GCC industries, ADNIC will provide its clients with unparalleled market insights and real-time credit intelligence.

Commenting on the product launch, Charalampos Mylonas, Chief Executive Officer of ADNIC, said: “At ADNIC, we are constantly evolving our product offering to meet the changing needs of the business community. Our new Trade Credit Insurance product will serve as a powerful tool for businesses across the UAE to mitigate risk, support growth, and enhance financial stability. This launch marks another step in ADNIC’s strategy to deliver high-value insurance solutions that address key market challenges while promoting business continuity and competitiveness.”

Trade Credit insurance will be available to eligible businesses across various sectors in the UAE. it will play an important role in supporting sustainable growth and encouraging responsible credit management practices that contribute to the country's economic development.

Dario Locatelli, CEO of Allianz Trade in the Middle East, added: “We are excited to join forces with ADNIC and bring our regional and global expertise to support UAE businesses. Our collaboration will help companies grow faster and more securely. As the world leader in trade credit insurance, we remain committed to delivering solutions that enable safe and confident trade.

About Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company

Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) PJSC is a composite insurance partner with long standing expertise in providing insurance products to individuals and corporates across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Founded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1972, ADNIC has a wide network of branches as well as sales and service centres across the country. ADNIC also has a representative office in London, under the name ADNIC International Ltd. ADNIC is a publicly listed company on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

About Allianz Trade

Allianz Trade is the global leader in trade credit insurance and a recognized specialist in the areas of surety, collections, structured trade credit and political risk. Our proprietary intelligence network is based on instant access to data of 289 million corporates. We give companies the confidence to trade by securing their payments. We compensate your company in the event of a bad debt, but more importantly, we help you avoid bad debt in the first place. Whenever we provide trade credit insurance or other finance solutions, our priority is predictive protection. But, when the unexpected arrives, our AA credit rating means we have the resources, backed by Allianz to provide compensation to maintain your business. Headquartered in Paris, Allianz Trade is present in over 40 countries with 5,800 employees. In 2024, our consolidated turnover was € 3.8 billion and insured global business transactions represented € 1,400 billion in exposure. For more information, please visit allianz-trade.com

Euler Hermes does not issue direct policies in the Middle East. It operates in partnership with and provides reinsurance support to a number of selected locally licensed insurance companies, which issue Trade Credit Insurance Policies designed and approved by Euler Hermes in its capacity as a Reinsurer. Allianz Trade is the trademark used to designate a range of services provided by Euler Hermes

