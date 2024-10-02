Abu Dhabi: Capital Catering, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, has achieved remarkable recognition at the Gulf Sustainability Awards, winning the Gold award in the Water and Waste Award category through its sustainable practices and the Bronze award in the Sustainable Business Model category for its groundbreaking Zero Food to Landfill initiative in partnership with ne’ma, The National Food Loss and Waste Initiative.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “Capital Catering’s achievement in both the Gold and Bronze categories at the Gulf Sustainability Awards is a testament to ADNEC Group's commitment to a sustainable future. These awards highlight our ongoing efforts and strategies in embracing responsible business practices and leveraging a strong sustainability framework. We remain dedicated to leading by example in fostering a more sustainable future for our community and beyond.”

Ahmad Shaker, CEO of Capital Catering, said: "Achieving these awards is a true testament to our team’s dedication to excellence and our unwavering commitment to sustainable practices. At Capital Catering, we believe in delivering exceptional culinary experiences while ensuring that we prioritise the wellbeing of our environment and community. These awards inspire us to continue innovating and leading the way in sustainability within the catering industry.”

As part of its commitment to sustainable practices, Capital Catering has implemented numerous innovative waste management initiatives across its operations. Not only focusing on food waste management but also and most importantly working hard on reducing food waste through a set of preventive mechanisms and practices. In 2024, Capital Catering launched food waste management initiative using the latest food waste management machines to convert food waste to fertilisers.

Before that, in 2023, Capital Catering successfully managed over 5 million kg of waste, including the processing of approximately 508,000 kg of food waste annually. Furthermore, the initiative supports ADNEC Group’s long-term sustainability objectives, including a goal to achieve a 50% reduction in food waste diverted to landfills by 2030.

Additionally, Capital Catering initiatives include converting used cooking oil to biodiesel, eliminating plastic, digitising to reduce paper use, and adopting sustainable packaging solutions. In 2023, Capital Catering recycled significant volumes of materials such as cardboard, glass bottles, plastic, metal cans, paper, plastic trays, and food waste.

The National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, implemented during the World Future Energy Summit, exemplified the circular economy in action and set new standards for sustainable event management.

The Zero Food to Landfill initiative successfully piloted a zero-food waste event, repurposing food waste in innovative ways to reduce environmental impact. Capital Catering saved and redistributed 728 meals to community members in need, ensuring the food was put to good use instead of going to landfills. Additionally, 1,447 kg of food waste was composted and donated to local farms for vegetable cultivation.

Through these efforts, Capital Catering sets a new standard in the industry, showcasing how effective waste management practices can lead to both environmental benefits and economic gains. This recognition at the Gulf Sustainability Awards reinforces Capital Catering’s leadership in sustainable practices and highlights its role in shaping the future of event management.