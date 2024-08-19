Registering a remarkable 66% surge in International Associations and a 26% rise in Exhibitions in the remainder of 2024

Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group is gearing up for a highly busy and exciting event season for the remainder of H2 in 2024, as it prepares to host 205 high-profile events across various sectors and industries, a 16% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Notably, ADNEC Group has experienced a remarkable 66% surge in International Associations hosted during this period, along with a 26% rise in exhibitions, underscoring Abu Dhabi's growing prominence as a premier destination for leading events in the region.

These events are set to draw thousands of participants from around the globe, further cementing ADNEC Groups status as a leading global destination for exhibitions, associations, conferences and corporate gatherings.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “Following our successful hosting of numerous premier international exhibitions and conferences in 2024, we have fully prepared our facilities to meet and exceed the needs of upcoming events. As part of ADNEC Group's strategy to diversify our event portfolio, maintaining the readiness of our facilities and services is crucial. This ensures we can adapt to the evolving demands of the industry and accommodate the growing number of events and visitors during this peak season.”

Al Dhaheri added, "Attracting world-class events to Abu Dhabi is central to ADNEC Groups strategy to bolster the business tourism sector and position the UAE capital as a global hub for premier events. We are dedicated to utilizing Abu Dhabi’s advanced business tourism infrastructure and ADNEC Groups outstanding facilities to persuade more event organizers and international associations to choose Abu Dhabi as their event destination."

The season kicks off with the Abu Dhabi International Hunting & Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) from 31st August to 8th September. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, ADIHEX is a prestigious event that celebrates traditional Emirati heritage.

Following this, the AM Conclave Middle East 2024 will take place on 11th and 12th September. This event brings together the entire Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing ecosystem in the Middle East, aiming to advance the adoption of these technologies across various industries. From 16th to 18th September, the World Utilities Congress will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

In parallel, the Arab Water Forum will be held from 18th to 20th September. This important event gathers experts from across the water value chain to advance solutions for ensuring access to clean water and sanitation for all. The World Congress on Rehabilitation will take place from 23rd to 25th September under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination (ZHO). This congress will address global challenges faced by people with disabilities, focusing on their integration into the labor market, equality, and combating marginalization.

From 26th to 29th September, the Wa’ad Luxury Event will showcase the finest in fashion, bringing together local and international designers who will present exclusive and exquisite collections. Attendees can expect to witness a stunning display of creativity and style, with the latest collections unveiled by talented designers. The International Youth Nuclear Congress (IYNC), scheduled for 30th September to 3rd October, will bring together young professionals and students passionate about nuclear science and technology.

Car enthusiasts will be drawn to the Auto Moto Show, which will run from 3rd to 6th October. This premier automotive exhibition will showcase the latest trends and innovations in the world of cars, motorcycles, and related industries, with interactive displays, test drives, and expert seminars. The SARA Trading Grand Sale, from 5th to 13th October, will offer impressive discounts on premium products, including homeware, hospitality equipment, and gift items from internationally renowned brands. Shoppers can expect a wide range of high-quality products at attractive prices.

The Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition & Conference (GRTIEC), under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, will take place from 8th to 10th October. Additionally, from 14th to 19th October, the International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS) will be the global event for robotics research.

The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) Congress 2024 will be held from 20th to 23rd October. As a global leader in the association industry, ICCA will bring together over 1,000 members from 100 countries to share knowledge and foster collaboration within the meetings industry. From 22nd to 26th October, the World Stroke Congress will convene leading experts in stroke research, treatment, and prevention. This premier global event will provide a platform for sharing innovative therapies and best practices aimed at reducing the global burden of stroke.

On 26th October, the World Championships Indoor Esports Cycling will host the world's top esports cyclists competing for the championship title. The intense races will determine the 2024 UCI Cycling Esports World Champions, promising an exciting and competitive event. The IEEE International Conference on Image Processing (ICIP) will take place from 27th to 31st October. As the largest and most comprehensive conference dedicated to image and video processing and computer vision, ICIP will feature plenary speakers, tutorials, and industry-focused workshops.

The Najah University Expo, scheduled for 27th to 29th October, will facilitate connections between students and over 200 universities and colleges from around the world. This event supports academic excellence and youth preparedness by providing a platform for universities and students to engage directly. From 4th to 7th November, the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC), under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, will bring together over 2,200 companies from across the energy ecosystem to showcase the latest strategies and innovations shaping the future of energy.

The Middle East Consumer Electronic Show, from 12th to 14th November, will feature leading enterprises, products, and services in the consumer electronics sector, while from 13th to 17th November, the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi (JWS) will showcase exclusive collections from leading brands.

Organised by Capital Events, the Xpanse Exhibition will be taking place from 20th to the 22nd November, with the event showcasing the world’s first visioning of the future with exponential technologies. This event will gather 3,000 of the world’s brightest minds, including Nobel Laureates and industry leaders, to explore fields such as quantum computing, genomics, and synthetic intelligence.

The Air Expo Abu Dhabi, also from 19th to 21st November, will advance civil aviation in the Middle East by showcasing the latest innovations and opportunities in the aviation and aerospace sectors. Concurrently, the Tawdheef x Zaheb exhibition will connect qualified Emiratis and experienced professionals with top companies from diverse sectors, including banking, oil and gas, and aviation. This event provides a vital platform for career advancement and networking.

From 21st to 24th November, the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS), under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, will bring together marine enthusiasts to explore the latest in boating, fishing, and water sports. This event promises a vibrant maritime experience for families and professionals alike.

The Global Media Congress, from 26th to 28th November, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, will serve as a pivotal platform for the media industry. Also, from 26th to 28th November, the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) and the Abu Dhabi International Date Palm Exhibition (ADDPE) will take place, driving change in the food industry and providing a platform for date trading. These events will offer a comprehensive platform for business matchmaking, knowledge exchange, and unforgettable culinary experiences.

Additionally, the Space Travel Summit, from 4th to 5th December, will offer insights into the future of space exploration. Delegates will interact with pioneers in the field, contributing to discussions that will shape the future of the space industry.

The Bitcoin MENA Conference, from 9th to 10th December, will explore the transformative potential of Bitcoin across the MENA region. This event will foster innovation and drive progress in the cryptocurrency sector. From 9th to 12th December, the World Conference on Desalination and Water Re-use will gather experts to discuss current and emerging technologies in water sustainability. The conference will provide a platform for sharing knowledge and innovations to address global water challenges.

The IEEE International Conference on Data Mining (ICDM), also from 9th to 12th December, will bring together researchers and practitioners in data mining to present original research and exchange innovative development experiences. Continuing in December, the Guest Xperience Tech Summit will take place on the 10th until 12th, addressing the increasing demands for seamless guest experiences in the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

With such a robust lineup of events, ADNEC Group is set to close 2024 on a high note, reinforcing its reputation as a world-class venue for exhibitions and conferences. These events will not only contribute to the growth of their respective industries but also highlight Abu Dhabi's role as a global center for culture, innovation, and sustainability.