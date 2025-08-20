ADNEC Group’s TerraTile transforms event waste into reusable flooring, advancing circular economy practices in exhibitions.

Over AED 8.85 billion in economic impact delivered in 2024, vs 7.4 billion in 2023, through sustainable operations and partnerships.

Abu Dhabi – ADNEC Group has been officially recognised with the ‘Plan to Action: Year of Sustainability’s Seal’ for its tangible, data-backed achievements in environmental stewardship and sustainable innovation. The award was granted following a national open call to UAE-based organisations demonstrating measurable, creative, and community-driven sustainability efforts aligned with the goals of the Year of Sustainability 2024.

The seal, awarded by the UAE’s Year of Sustainability initiative marks a continuation of the national drive to embed sustainable actions across all sectors. This year’s focus shifted from learning to doing, encouraging organisations to act across four areas: green transport, energy and water conservation, responsible consumption, and planting wisely.

Sustainability is integral to how ADNEC Group operates, contributes to the community of Ahu Dhabi, and is aligned with the UAE’s national vision. The Group plays a key role in Abu Dhabi’s economic development, with the Sustainability Seal a recognition of the impact of its efforts.

ADNEC Group’s submission was recognised for its ambitious, system-wide sustainability efforts. ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi is now fully powered by clean energy—sourced from solar, wind, and nuclear—through a Clean Energy Trade Agreement with EWEC. This offsets all electricity-related carbon emissions via International Renewable Energy Certificates (IRECs) accredited by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, making it the first and largest event venue in the Middle East to achieve this milestone. In parallel, the Group has introduced AI-driven HVAC systems at the venue, projected to reduce annual electricity consumption by 20%, or approximately 6 million kilowatt hours.

Waste reduction and circularity have become central to the group’s operations. More than half of all waste across ADNEC Group’s business clusters is now recycled, and, the catering arm of the ADNEC Group, Capital Catering’s facilities process up to 1,200 kg of food waste per day into compost or a dry soil enhancer. Used cooking oil is also converted into biodiesel. Meanwhile, TerraTile—a 100% recycled, modular flooring system developed with Terrax—turns event waste into durable flooring, offering a recyclable, UAE-made alternative to conventional stand materials. Additionally, when TerraTiles reach the end of their life cycle, they in turn, can be recycled to produce new ones.

Community engagement was a key element of ADNEC Group’s application. Through partnerships with Tadweer, Ne’ma, and the UAE Red Crescent, the group donates unserved food, expands public awareness campaigns, and encourages responsible waste behaviours at events. It has also embedded ethical sourcing practices across its supply chain and scaled local procurement through its In-Country Value programme (ICV).

In 2024, ADNEC Group contributed AED 8.566 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) to Abu Dhabi’s economy, marking a significant increase from AED 7.4 billion in 2023. The Group also supported more than 62,000 jobs across the UAE—up from approximately 51,000 the previous year. Additionally, employee volunteerism nearly doubled year-on-year, with total volunteer hours reaching close to 27,000 in 2024 compared to 13,000 in 2023, underscoring ADNEC Group’s growing social and economic impact.

The recognition from the Year of Sustainability reflects ADNEC Group’s broader Net Zero strategy, which includes a full assessment of Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions and a defined transition plan aiming for a 25% reduction in carbon footprint per employee by 2030.

ADNEC Group has also awarded a rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) project at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, expected to generate more than 8.5 million kilowatt hours of renewable energy in its first year. The system will supply nearly 30% of the venue’s electricity needs and offset approximately 6,000 metric tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Entities awarded the Seal are featured on the national ‘Plan to Action’ map and are invited to continue leading by example as the UAE advances toward its 2050 net-zero target.

