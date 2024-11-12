The agreement aims to expand cooperation in research and knowledge exchange.

Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TRENDS Research & Advisory to strengthen cooperation in knowledge exchange and research-driven thought leadership to advance the specialised exhibitions and conferences sector.

The MoU will cover a range of activities aligned with the ambitious plans of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to lead global conversations on topics ranging from food security, technology and sustainability to the future of the defence, security and media sectors among others. By accessing TRENDS’ renowned expertise and specialised assessments of major social, economic and environmental issues, ADNEC Group is strengthening its position as a global hub for leading dedicated to the exchange of insights and the agreement of actionable solutions.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “Signing the MoU with TRENDS Research & Advisory aligns with our strategy to deliver world-class events that offer innovative solutions to key challenges in various vital sectors, affirming Abu Dhabi’s position as the capital of specialised events and conferences in the region.”

He added, “This agreement marks an important step toward building new partnerships and leveraging the expertise of research institutions to develop innovative strategies that enhance the competitiveness of events organised by ADNEC Group. It’s part of our mission to transfer and localise advanced knowledge in line with the UAE leadership’s vision for the next 50 years.”

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research and Advisory, welcomed collaboration with ADNEC Group, which continues to work on enhancing the quality of scientific and research expertise offered through its major conferences and exhibitions, as part of its efforts to attract and host prominent events that shape global dialogues and support key sectors in line with Abu Dhabi's Vision 2030 for economic diversification.

He added that ADNEC’s facilities and international venues serve as essential hubs for hosting global conferences and exhibitions while supporting sustainability, innovation and partnership building. Dr. Al-Ali explained that TRENDS, through this agreement, seeks to expand the reach of its research and studies to serve knowledge dissemination, as well as to foster the exchange of expertise and advisory services in conferences and training.

The Group's renowned Centres, facilities and operations serve as international hubs for high-profile international conferences and exhibitions while also strengthening sustainability, innovation, and partnerships.

With prestigious venues at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, ADNEC Centre Al Ain, BDC and Excel London in the UK, ADNEC Group gathers decision-makers, thought leaders, industry executives, exhibitors and experts to unlock new pathways to solutions that meet the most urgent global challenges.

TRENDS Research and Advisory is an independent research institution that aims to help shape the future. It analyses the geopolitical, economic, and social aspects of regional and global developments to better understand the various dimensions of prevailing trends and the opportunities and challenges they present, while adhering to international standards in research.

By building a network of strong partnerships with global research centres and think tanks as well as with governmental and non-governmental organizations and institutions, the Center to further enhance its reach and impact at both the regional and global level. TRENDS produces a broad range of publications on subjects of global interest and regularly organizes lectures, conferences, and symposiums to facilitate the exchange of research experiences and expertise.