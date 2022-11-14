Following its three-star FIA Environmental Certification in 2021, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management has aligned with the global body leading on climate action and pledges to reach Net Zero Greenhouse Gases and Emissions certification by 2040

The pathway to Net Zero will see ADMM build on its impressive progress to date and implement further green initiatives, with the organisation’s mid-term aim to cut emissions 50 per cent by 2030

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management has officially become a signatory to the United Nations Sports for Climate Action (UNS4CA), and, via a range of sustainable initiatives and programmes, will work to achieve Net Zero Greenhouse Gases and Emissions certification by the year 2040.

Following last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the most sustainable edition to date, ADMM was awarded the FIA’s three-star Environmental Certificate – the motorsport governing body’s highest level – thanks to the introduction of a range of green initiatives. These included the manufacture of all staff uniforms from recycled plastics, a ‘plastic free’ media centre, Paddock and Pit Lane, as well as Team Villas. The Circuit also introduced ‘Eshara’ - an innovative water recycling system at key locations that use atmospheric water generators (AWG) to creating high-quality drinking water from the air.

The pledge to Net Zero Greenhouse Gases and Emissions is the next step in ADMM’s sustainability journey and will see Yas Marina Circuit build on its impressive achievements with a raft of new measures that further reduce environmental impact in alignment with UNS4CA’s process: ‘Pledge, Plan, Proceed with Action, and Report’.

As part of the plan, ADMM has set a mid-term target to reduce by 50 per cent Greenhouse Gases and Emissions by 2030 and is creating a Net Zero pathway for the organisation.

For ADGP 2022, ADMM and Yas Marina Circuit are implementing key initiatives across the business and race weekend, including the use of Greenspun™ clothing made from recycled plastic bottles which contributes to YMC uniforms, ensuring Oasis Fanzones around the Circuit are effectively recycling food waste and oils. Solar power and bio-fuel generator technologies will feature in the sustainability Fanzone as well as upcycling workshops running across the entire race week.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “As an organisation, we are 100 per cent committed to aligning with UNS4CA’s process and reducing our environmental footprint through an innovative range of initiatives across every aspect of our business and operations.

“With clear goals and objectives, we remain totally focused on reducing our greenhouse gases and emissions to achieve Net Zero certification in the declared timeframe, and continuing our progressive approach to make us more sustainable in the longer term, in line with Abu Dhabi Government’s stated climate action goals.”

