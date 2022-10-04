Live open days to take place through the year, with the first one on Saturday 15 October from 1.30 – 4.00 pm with face to face auditions and interviews to take place for prospective students applying to the only dedicated academy of its kind in the region

United Arab Emirates, Sharjah: Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA), a world-leading performing arts education and training institution, has announced the launch of admissions for the new academic year, alongside a schedule of live auditions and interviews, open days, workshops, masterclasses, facility tours, networking events and productions set to inspire prospective students.

Opening in 2019 to provide world-class professional conservatoire style training alongside formal education in performing and production arts for a new generation of exceptionally talented students, SPAA is the leading performing arts academy of its kind in the region offering quality undergraduate degree and diploma programmes in acting, musical theatre, production arts and dance.

Embodying the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah to elevate the performing arts industry in the UAE and beyond, the academy is dedicated to providing students with a first-class opportunity to study, practice and take part in developing professional performing arts in the region, ensuring the cultural potential of the region is successfully realised.

SPAA trains, educates and produces graduates with a competitive edge in an international market, arming students and graduates with the necessary skills to develop a lasting and prosperous career within the professional performing arts industry. The Academy offers the opportunity for candidates, aspiring performers, dancers, actors, designers, technicians and stage managers to study full-time Bachelor degrees in Acting, Production Arts and Musical Theatre, in addition to the Trinity Level 6 Diploma in Professional Dance, with programmes led by highly experienced professionals, with students undertaking a robust schedule of intensive, practice-based training.

Admissions for the academy are now open for the 2023 academic year, with SPAA’s admissions process being as unique as the institution itself. Students applying for acceptance onto one of SPAA’s undergraduate programmes, will enjoy a stimulating and engaging audition or interview process. The academy offers a number of opportunities for budding talent to attend auditions and open days, as well as network with academic leaders, teachers and current students.

Auditions for the highly sought after programmes in Acting, Production Arts and Musical Theatre and the acclaimed Trinity Level 6 Diploma in Professional Dance will begin 1 October 2022 and run until 1 April 2023, with open days and live auditions and interviews taking place 15 October 2022 and again early in November.

Professor Peter Barlow Executive Director, SPAA, said, “Sharjah Performing Arts Academy provides students with a world-class opportunity to study, practice and take part in developing professional performing arts in the region. We look forward to welcoming a new cohort of talented students as they embark on a journey, which will define their future. We are thrilled to hone the skills of our students within the fields of acting, musical theatre, dance and production arts and look forward to guiding and nurturing them during their artistic journey, whilst providing them with the necessary industry experience and global connections, which will define their future careers. Graduates of the Academy will become enterprising, creative and skilled artists and creatives, and act as guiding lights redefining the future of performing arts.”

The Academy welcomes students from around the world, and is currently home to a cohort of students from more than 40 countries around the world, including UK, USA, UAE, KSA, Chile, India, Singapore, Egypt, Lebanon, and Morocco and beyond. The academy offers students a culturally rich and diversified experience, allowing them to thrive professionally and intellectually whilst making friends from around the world. During their course, students have the opportunity to undertake work experience, internships as well as professional roles within the Middle East’s creative sector, including Dubai Opera, Art Dubai and Sharjah Art Foundation, to enrich their cultural and artistic experiences.

With the generosity of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, full scholarships are available to eligible students upon acceptance into the academy. These scholarships cover tuition and accommodation for the duration of the BA programme.

For more information about Sharjah Performing Arts Academy and the BA Undergraduate degrees, Diplomas and programmes on offer, please visit: www.spaa.ae

