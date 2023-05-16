News announced at Mobility Live in Abu Dhabi is in line with the country’s sustainability agenda

Admiral Mobility will make the first deliveries in August of the Electric Commercial 6T and 8T Vehicle, as it looks to accelerate ‘decarbonising’ the transport industry in the lead up to COP28

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Admiral Mobility, a leading company that provides accessible eMobility and energy charging solutions, has announced a major partnership with vehicle hire company, Avis, to bring electric commercial trucks to the leasing market in the UAE.

The strategic partnership represents a commitment to deliver the GCC’s largest rollout of electric commercial trucks, which will be leased to fleets across the UAE. They are set to be let out to companies who want to move towards cleaner, more sustainable fleets as part of their pledge to operate in more environmentally-friendly ways.

Comprising of electric commercial trucks split between 6T and 8T, the announcement was made during Mobility Live in Abu Dhabi, which brought together world leaders in the green transport and EV space. With a range of up to 220km, with full load, the zero emissions electric vehicle takes less than 90 minutes to fully charge via its efficient, and safe, liquid cooled CATL LFP battery.

Advanced safety features include lane-keeping assist adapt cruise control, remote locking systems, high beam LED lights equipped with auto adaption to the surrounding traffic, and of course, ease of comfort of driving.

The news builds on the commitment of Admiral Mobility back in December last year, when it announced a strategic partnership with Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group to bring 5,000 electric commercial vehicles to the Middle East region.

Building on the requirement to create ‘a green transportation industry’, Admiral Mobility has done extensive testing of the vehicles over the last six months to ensure they are fit for the GCC market when it comes to being both operationally and commercially viable.

Graham Bremer, General Manager from Admiral Mobility, commented: “In our quest to ‘decarbonise’ the transport industry we are proud of our latest announcement, which represents a major step forward for both commercial fleets, and the UAE market. This commitment with AVIS UAE represents the largest rollout of EV trucks to be leased in the UAE to date. It is an exciting time to be partnering with a forward-thinking company the size of Avis, which has a major footprint in the commercial leasing market.

“We are looking forward to our vehicles hitting the road, as per our commitment to support the growing demand for more cleaner transportation, be it for highways, the city or backroads, to ensure a cleaner environment for us all.”

Dominic Hagerty, General Manager from AVIS UAE, commented:

“We are delighted to be entering this strategic partnership with Admiral Mobility, to provide a more sustainable solution for our fleet customers in the UAE. Through this agreement, we will be able to offer businesses an attractive leasing model arrangement to provide complete flexibility for fleets who want to move towards a more sustainable mode of transport.”

“The Electric commercial trucks in this agreement represent a step change in commercial fleets, by being the first of its kind available in its category, any where in the GCC. We are truly excited to be a launch partner for this vehicle.”

With the UAE’s focus on achieving its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) to provide access to clean energy and sustainable economic growth, the latest commitment from Admiral Mobility and Avis UAE will further help build the ‘green transportation industry’, especially in the lead up to COP28.

The vehicles are expected to be available from August this year.

About Admiral Mobility

For more information, please contact: https://www.admiral-mobility.com/electric-trucks-6ton-8ton. Admiral Mobility (www.admiral-mobility.com) is the mobility business arm of Admiral Corporation of America Inc (www.admiral.global). Founded in Chicago, Ilinois in 1934 by US entrepreneur Ross Siragusa, Admiral has built a worldwide reputation for quality home appliances and consumer electronics. Admiral diversified into clean mobility and energy solutions in 2021. Admiral Energy is involved in design, development, and management of customized, comprehensive eco systems for deployment of solutions related to clean mobility and energy storage, for global markets. Established in 2022 Admiral Mobility is focused on expanding the portfolio to include commercial electric vehicles (EV’s).

About Avis

Avis has successfully delivered on mobility needs globally and here in the UAE also awarded as the best rent-a-car company in UAE. Their corporate customers and leisure travelers have one thing in common – they seek quality and ease. A global brand in the car rental industry, Avis is one of the world's largest car rental providers. Established in 1946, it is present in 5,500 locations in more than 165 countries. The partnership between the Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba Group and Avis dates to 1975. It was during this time we brought the American franchise to the UAE to provide on-demand mobility solutions and personalized customer experience. Avis have been offering leasing and rental solutions across United Arab Emirates for the past 50 years. Their fleet holds a range of thousands of vehicles – Including Commercial Vans, Trucks, Pickups, and bespoke vehicles.

About Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group

Farizon Auto is the new energy commercial vehicle brand under Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicles Group. It is also China’s first commercial vehicle brand that has completed an all-new-energy product series. Guided by technology and focused on user experience, Farizon seeks to create zero-carbon transportation and a sustainable future. Except for having access to the technical resources of Geely Group, Farizon has also established one of the largest new energy commercial vehicles research institute in China, with more than 2,000 R&D engineers around the world. Farizon has five product lines, namely heavy trucks, light trucks, small trucks, LCVs and buses, which cover all application scenarios of commercial vehicles.