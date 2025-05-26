Tokyo, Japan and Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s Bureau of Industrial and Labor Affairs have signed a new strategic agreement to support enterprises expanding beyond their domestic markets.

The partnership will focus on accelerating trade, sharing export strategies and unlocking new market opportunities for SMEs in both countries. By combining Tokyo’s industrial expertise with Abu Dhabi’s global connectivity, the initiative aims to give growth-stage companies a competitive edge internationally.

Under the agreement, ADIO and Tokyo’s Bureau of Industrial and Labor Affairs will lead efforts to connect entrepreneurs, exchange industry data and insights, and coordinate on policies that are critical to export success. Designated teams in both Abu Dhabi and Tokyo will work closely to deliver joint activities over the next 12 months, including trade missions, policy dialogues, targeted workshops and business matching programmes.

H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: “ADIO’s partnership with Tokyo’s Bureau of Industrial and Labor Affairs reflects a shared vision that economic resilience begins with entrepreneurs who want to expand globally. Abu Dhabi’s long-term growth strategy centres on building partnerships that empower innovation, enable exports and open new global pathways. ."

For Tokyo, the partnership represents its commitment to supporting Japanese SMEs in navigating new markets and adapting to a rapidly evolving global trade environment.

Mr. Tanaka Shinichi, Director General, Bureau of Industrial and Labor Affairs, Tokyo Metropolitan Government added: “Abu Dhabi offers an ideal platform for Tokyo-based SMEs aiming to expand their reach into the Middle East and beyond. This strategic partnership with ADIO will create tangible opportunities for export growth, knowledge exchange and deeper commercial ties. It’s a timely and strategic step forward that strengthens both economies.”

In the months ahead, ADIO and the Bureau of Industrial and Labor Affairs will begin implementing the first phase of the agreement, prioritising practical support for exporters, strategic dialogues and the joint promotion of opportunities aligned with the long-term economic agendas of both governments.

