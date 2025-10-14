Partnership supports ADIO’s Automotive Sector Programme

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Abu Dhabi Ports Group, a leading enabler of global trade, logistics and industry, have signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Stellantis, one of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers and a leading OEM, to develop an integrated automotive ecosystem that supports Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a strategic hub for automotive exports, technologies, and industrial innovation.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reflects the joint efforts of ADIO and AD Ports Group to expand Abu Dhabi’s industrial and trade sectors by launching impactful initiatives and forging global partnerships across key industries, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global centre for export and re-export.

The agreement aims to bolster Abu Dhabi’s automotive sector by expanding into the Middle East and Africa markets, developing a comprehensive ecosystem for autonomous taxi solutions, and advancing research and development in next-generation mobility systems and automotive technologies.

Under the agreement, Stellantis will collaborate with ADIO on investment opportunities within Abu Dhabi’s automotive sector, leveraging its global expertise and the emirate’s competitive advantages, including world-class logistics infrastructure and a supportive business environment. ADIO and AD Ports Group will provide strategic support through market intelligence, with a focus on strengthening supply chains and empower local manufacturers to capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Mohammed Al Kamali, Chief Industry and Trade Officer at ADIO, said: "This collaboration marks a strategic step towards enhancing Abu Dhabi’s industrial and trade ecosystem and solidifying its position as a global destination for investment and innovation. At ADIO, we are committed to working with public and private sector partners to support investments into high-impact, future-focused sectors. By Partnering with AD Ports Group and Stellantis, we will accelerate the emirates ambition to build a fully integrated automotive and trade ecosystem that supports the growth of global OEMs."

Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO – Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group said: “By combining Stellantis’ automotive expertise with our integrated logistics networks and market reach, and leveraging ADIO’s investment ecosystem, we are looking at the potential pathways for innovative mobility solutions to scale across the Middle East and Africa, while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position in global supply chains.”

Patrick Labilloy, Senior Vice President, Head of Planning, Stellantis MEA, said: “Abu Dhabi offers the vision, infrastructure and global connectivity needed to shape the future of mobility. This agreement reflects our commitment to co-developing solutions in electrification, autonomous transport and sustainable urban mobility, positioning the Middle East and Africa as a growth engine for Stellantis’ long-term strategy.”

The agreement supports ADIO’s Automotive Sector Programme, launched in May 2025 as part of the “Make it in the Emirates” campaign. The initiative aims to develop a fully integrated automotive ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, promote R&D, deliver high-quality automotive services, and organise auctions for luxury and specialty vehicles.

Abu Dhabi has witnessed a significant rise in automotive exports in recent years, driven by investments in smart logistics systems, trade agreements, and growing demand for UAE-manufactured vehicles and components.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi's growth and enabling the emirate's economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi's economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact.

https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.

About AD Ports Group:

Established in 2006, AD Ports Group today serves as a global enabler of trade, logistics, and industry, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi to the world. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: ADPORTS), AD Ports Group’s vertically integrated business approach has proven instrumental in driving the Emirate’s economic development over the past decade.

Operating five business clusters covering Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Maritime & Shipping, Logistics, and Digital, AD Ports Group’s portfolio comprises 34 terminals, with a presence in over 50 countries, and more than 550 square kilometres of economic zones within KEZAD Group, the largest integrated trade, logistics, and industrial business grouping in the Middle East.

AD Ports Group is rated “AA-” Outlook stable by Fitch, and “A1” outlook stable by Moody’s.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

