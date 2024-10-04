Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), is inviting businesses owned by Emirati citizens and registered with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), to submit proposals for the design, build, maintenance, and operation of animal feed markets across 10 locations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain & AL Dhafra regions: Al Haffar, Al Rahba, Nahil, Rimah, Bu Kirayyah, Bu Samrah, Al Qou, Liwa, Ghayathi and Al Marfa.



Fodder facilities are an important link in the food chain and ADAFSA, in collaboration with DMT, is further encouraging livestock breeders through the provision of fodder retail and trading sites across key areas. The animal feed markets will offer surrounding communities and farmers with high quality animal feed supply and related services.



Bidders are encouraged to participate in the tender which opens on 3 October 2024, and closes on 18 November 2024, at 5 p.m. (UAE time).



Interested businesses must submit their proposals in accordance with the instructions to bidders included in the Request for Proposals (RFP). Those interested in bidding can download the RFP document by visiting https://investinabudhabi.gov.ae/en/Musataha-Projects.



To confirm their interest and receive the submission link, bidders must fill out the online form provided in the RFP documents. Proposals should be submitted before the deadline of November 18, 2024, 5:00 p.m. (UAE time).



About ADIO

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is a government entity responsible for fostering inward investments and supporting the economic transformation of Abu Dhabi. ADIO works to attract investments and cultivate industries that shape the future, providing support to both local and international investors.



For more information, please contact:

ADIO@edelman.com

+971 50 204 9791