5AM start: UAE residents can sign up to the “Largest high-intensity interval training class” via adidas app on 16 October at 10AM

Bolstered by adidas’ pioneering training collections, high-performance pieces will be worn by Les Mills instructors during the attempt

United Arab Emirates – Excitement is building as adidas gears up for a historic Guinness World Records™ record attempt in the heart of Dubai. On Sunday 12 November, as part of the seventh Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), the global sports brand will host “Largest high-intensity interval training class” – an epic challenge on Sheikh Zayed Road, where all UAE residents and tourists over the age of 16 will have a unique opportunity to come together and be part of a historic fitness achievement.

Driven by a collective commitment to the sport of training and their DFC goal of 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days, participants will be guided through an exhilarating Les Mills workout, led by world-class trainers, and fueled by cutting-edge activewear provided adidas – all set against the stunning backdrop of one of Dubai’s most iconic buildings, Museum of the Future.

The collaboration between adidas, Les Mills and DFC represents a pioneering effort to redefine the fitness landscape. It combines state-of-the-art technology with exhilarating fitness experiences, setting a new standard for workout enthusiasts and inspiring the next generation of fitness fans.

Bilal Fares, General Manager, adidas MENA, shared his enthusiasm stating: “adidas is stepping into a new territory with this Guinness World Records™ record attempt, and we are privileged to have Les Mills supporting us in this exhilarating pursuit. The collaboration between adidas and Les Mills is a testament to our shared vision of pushing boundaries in the fitness industry. The attempt is open to all UAE residents, regardless of their fitness background, granting an opportunity to come together and take part in a historical fitness achievement.”

Glen Stollery, CEO of Les Mills Middle East, India and Africa, said: “Les Mills is dedicated to delivering the best live training experiences globally, and this event on November 12th in collaboration with adidas will unquestionably be one of those remarkable experiences. We invite all UAE residents to join us for an unforgettable fitness event and an opportunity to be a part of a historical moment.'"

“Driven by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Fitness Challenge has always been more than just a fitness initiative,” commented Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE). “It is an inclusive opportunity for people to challenge and be challenged, try new sports, and embrace the benefits of an active lifestyle. For this year’s edition, we are working with global partners such as adidas and Les Mills to offer world-leading experiences that will support His Highness’s ambition in transforming Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities.”

The Guinness World Records™ record attempt will mark a historic moment in the fitness industry, showcasing the incredible power of community, motivation, and innovation in achieving extraordinary goals. By partnering with DFC to use the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road, Les Mills, renowned for its dynamic and science-backed fitness programmes, and adidas, a brand synonymous with excellence in sportswear, have a unique opportunity to host a truly memorable and exhilarating event.

By taking part in this event, attendees will experience world-class fitness by training alongside Les Mills’ global instructors including Ben Main, Caley Jack and Kaylah Blayr who will guide them through a high-energy, results-driven workout. Moreover, contribute to a regional movement that champions health, unity, and the spirit of collective achievement.

Sign up to be a part of history at the 2023 Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Date: 12 November

Registration Opens: 16 October – 10AM

Time: 5AM – 5. 30AM (prompt start time, SZR open for arrivals 4AM)

Event: Free of charge

Tees: Complimentary adidas t-shirt for the first sign ups

Location: Museum of the Future, Sheikh Zayed Road

It is advised to use metro to arrive at DWTC Station or Emirates Towers Station

To be part of this historic Guinness World Records™ record attempt, sign up through the adidas app starting from 16 October. Do not miss your chance to be a part of fitness history and join adidas and DFC in this extraordinary endeavor.

About adidas

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 61,000 people across the globe and generated sales of €21.2 billion in 2021.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

About Dubai Fitness Challenge

An initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) was created to support His Highness’ vision of making Dubai one of the most active cities in the world. This seventh edition of DFC offers an action-packed calendar of sporting events and activities across the 30 days and will bring friends, families, visitors, colleagues, and communities together as they commit to 30 minutes of exercise for 30 consecutive days. Featuring flagship events, Dubai Run and Dubai Ride along with the addition of Dubai Stand Up Paddle, this year’s Challenge runs from Saturday 28 October to Sunday 26 November 2023.

About Les Mills

Les Mills is the global leader in group fitness and creator of over 20 programs including BODYPUMP™ and BODYCOMBAT™. Les Mills workouts are delivered by 130,000 certified Instructors in 21,000 gyms across 100 countries and via the LES MILLS+ streaming platform. The company was founded by Les Mills – a four-time Olympian who opened his first gym in 1968 with a vision to bring elite sports training to the masses. WATCH THE LES MILLS STORY.