Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADIB Securities, a leading Sharia-compliant brokerage firm in the UAE and a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), announced today the launch of its new digital onboarding platform for the UAE. Through coordination with local exchanges, the new platform will allow investors to sign up without the need to visit physical branches or wait in queues.

The digital platform is accessible at all hours and locations, ensuring investors can complete their onboarding process at their convenience. The upgrade aims to simplify account opening for retail investors by reducing onboarding registration and wait times. Advanced security measures have been implemented to ensure that all client data is protected throughout the process.

Khaled Kurdieh, General Manager at ADIB Securities, said: “ADIB Securities is committed to leveraging technology to improve client experience and streamline our services. We understand that customers often feel overwhelmed when entering the investment space for the first time. That is why we have developed our new digital onboarding platform with ease and accessibility in mind. We believe this is a vital step for encouraging more people to take control of their financial journey and invest towards their future.”

Khalifa Rabba, Chief Operating Officer, Dubai Financial Market, said: “ADIB Securities’ new digital onboarding platform will offer investors seamless and convenient access to UAE’s capital markets at a time of heightened demand for equities and IPOs in the region. This platform will be essential in easing the onboarding process and enhancing accessibility for investors, enabling them to navigate their investment journey with confidence.’’

ADIB has been steadily expanding their digital offerings across all businesses, and ADIB Securities is continuing the trend of streamlining traditional services via innovative digital solutions. The number of digitally active customers has increased steadily over the past year. Currently, 80% of the bank’s customers are digitally active.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 195 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

About Dubai Financial Market:

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) was established as a public institution with its own independent corporate body. DFM operates as a secondary market for the trading of securities issued by public shareholding companies, bonds issued by the Federal Government or any of the local Governments and public institutions in the country, units of investment funds and any other financial instruments, local or foreign, which are accepted by the market. The DFM commenced operations on March 26, 2000 and became the first Islamic Shari’a-compliant exchange globally since 2007. Following its initial public offering in November 2006, when DFM offered 1.6 billion shares, representing 20 per cent of its paid-up capital of AED 8 billion, DFM became a public joint stock company, and its shares were listed on 7 March 2007 with the trading symbol (DFM). Following the IPO, the Government of Dubai retained the remaining 80 per cent of DFM Company through Borse Dubai Limited. www.dfm.ae

