Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, announces its participation in Ru’ya Careers Fair 2025, taking place from 23rd to 25th September. This marks ADIB’s third consecutive year at the event as the gold sponsor, reinforcing its commitment to the development of Emirati talent in the financial sector.

As part of its strategic Emiratisation efforts, ADIB has achieved remarkable milestones in 2025, with 70% of new hires being UAE Nationals, contributing to an overall Emiratisation rate of 47% across the organisation. Emirati women now represent 74% of the bank’s national workforce, underscoring ADIB’s commitment to gender diversity and inclusion.

ADIB’s presence at Ru’ya Careers Fair 2025 is designed to attract top Emirati talent and provide them with career opportunities in the financial services sector. ADIB aims to fill key vacancies during the careers fair, further emphasising the bank's dedication to fostering an inclusive work environment and meeting all the UAE Central Bank’s Emiratisation targets.

Bushra Al Shehhi, Group Chief HR Officer and Chairman of Kawader, commented: “At ADIB, fostering Emirati talent is at the core of our commitment to driving national growth and sustainability. Our continued participation in Ru’ya reflects our dedication to supporting the UAE's vision for a knowledge-based economy. We are proud of the progress we’ve made in 2025 and remain focused on nurturing the next generation of Emirati leaders.”

Earlier this year, ADIB announced its plan to hire 400 UAE Nationals in the Al Ain region by the end of 2026, reaffirming its commitment to Emiratisation and the development of local talents across the UAE’s banking sector. The announcement was made in line with its ongoing commitment to support the UAE Emiratisation agenda and enhance the participation of Emirati talents in the banking sector in line with the UAE's 'National Skills Development Strategy' and the 'Nafis Program'.

This initiative aims to create job opportunities for UAE nationals in various fields including Islamic retail banking, operations, as well as compliance and collection. This contributes to empowering national talents and enhancing the institutional presence of the bank in Al Ain city, considering it as one of the prominent cities in the UAE.

ADIB continues to invest in leadership development initiatives, mentorship programs, and upskilling platforms to ensure UAE Nationals are equipped with the tools and knowledge to thrive in a dynamic banking environment.

About Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”)

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 260 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

