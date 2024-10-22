Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has been recognised as the Best Bank for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the UAE by the 2025 Global Finance Awards. This accolade highlights ADIB's commitment to empowering SMEs through tailored financing solutions and innovative platforms that drive business growth.

The award was presented following an extensive evaluation process conducted by the editors of Global Finance in collaboration with industry insiders, executives, and technology experts. The selection criteria included a deep understanding of SME markets and needs, breadth of products and services, market standing, and innovation.

Commenting on the announcement, Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, said: “We are honoured to be recognised as the Best SME Bank in the UAE by Global Finance. This award is a testament to our continuous efforts to support the SME sector, which plays a vital role in driving economic growth and innovation in the region. Our goal is to provide a comprehensive suite of products, services, and digital tools that empower SMEs to navigate the challenges of today's business environment and achieve sustainable success."

Manu Anand, Head of Business Banking at ADIB said: “SMEs are our economy’s backbone, and here at ADIB, we are committed to providing our clients with innovative financial solutions that support their growth and success. Our recent recognition as the Best Bank for SMEs in the UAE by the 2025 Global Finance Awards is a testament to our dedication to empowering businesses through tailored products and services. By constantly being in touch with our clients’ needs, we have been able to develop and bring tailored banking products and solutions that not only meet their requirements, but also assist them build a resilient future."

ADIB has established itself as a trusted partner for SMEs in the UAE, providing a diverse range of solutions that cater to the unique needs of this segment. One of the key offerings is the ADIB Business Souq, a digital marketplace designed to streamline operations and reduce the cost of doing business for SMEs. The platform offers comprehensive services such as accounting, HR, consultancy, and IT, along with a community of suppliers and partners that enable SMEs to fulfil their business requirements seamlessly.

ADIB's recognition as the Best SME Bank in the UAE reflects its strategic initiatives to promote the success of small and medium-sized businesses. By providing access to critical resources and financing solutions, ADIB is committed to fostering entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustainable economic growth in the UAE.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 213 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Qatar and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.