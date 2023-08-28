​​​​​Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has introduced enhanced features for international money transfers on its mobile app and internet banking. The improvements come as the bank reports a notable 20% year-on-year increase in remittances during H1 2023.

As the first bank in the UAE to offer exclusive discounts on remittance payments using Promo Codes, ADIB aims to transform the app into a one-stop solution for any type of remittance. After implementing the feature, the bank saw an additional 2000 customers utilize the mobile app for sending remittances. Further enhancements are in the works to add features such as transfer to wallet, transfer to card, extending the instant transfer capabilities to 60+ countries, and adding 80+ currencies for sending remittances to 200+ countries.

Approximately 95% of the bank’s remittances occur through digital channels, with the majority of those transfers directed to Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia. Additionally, remittances to India are processed instantly or within the same day at the latest, further enhancing the convenience and efficiency for customers.

ADIB continuously strives to enhance customers’ experience on its mobile app by introducing convenient features. With this latest addition, the bank offers customers the option of applying discount promo codes while making their international money transfers, home remittances, and sending money to their loved ones via our app.

When asked about their preferences for money transfer services, ADIB customers cited ease and convenience of customer journeys, reliability, speed, transparency, availability, and getting real-time updates on processing as the most sought-after criteria.

