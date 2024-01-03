Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, a leading financial institution, announces the implementation of "GitHub Copilot for Business," an AI-powered tool set to revolutionize operations within the bank. This innovative technology aims to elevate productivity and efficiency by harnessing generative AI capabilities in code generation, error identification, and optimization recommendations across various business functions.

GitHub Copilot stands as a game-changing solution, empowering IT teams to streamline their workflows by harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence. To ensure a seamless transition and measure the impact, ADIB Digital Factory conducted a test implementation involving approximately 10 engineers. The initial findings showed promising results, highlighting an impressive 24% increase in team productivity.

Moreover, key performance indicators witnessed a boost, marking an outstanding improvement across various pivotal activities compared to the pre-test implementation phase. These results underscore the transformative potential of GitHub Copilot in augmenting the efficiency and effectiveness of software engineering tasks within ADIB's digital ecosystem.

The successful trial of GitHub Copilot for Business reaffirms the bank’s commitment to fostering innovation and efficiency within our digital landscape. The remarkable enhancements witnessed in productivity and key operational metrics validate the immense potential of this AI-powered tool to revolutionize our software development methodologies.

ADIB remains committed to harnessing cutting-edge technologies to drive its digital initiatives forward. With the integration of GitHub Copilot for Business, ADIB is poised to set new benchmarks by maximizing efficiencies and delivering superior experiences to its customers.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 184 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named the Best Islamic Retail Bank by The Digital Banker, and Best Bank in the UAE by Global Finance Awards, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

For media information, please visit www.adib.ae or contact:

ADIB Edelman

Lamia Khaled Hariz Simon Hailes

Head of Public Affairs Director of Financial Communications