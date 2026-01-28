Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has expanded its long-standing partnership with Etihad Guest, the award-winning loyalty programme of Etihad Airways. Together with global digital payments leader Visa, ADIB has launched the new premium Etihad Guest Visa Infinite Covered Card offering exclusive rewards and benefits tailored for today’s frequent travellers and lifestyle enthusiasts.

Available in Gold, Platinum, and Infinite variants, the ADIB Etihad Guest Visa Covered Cards cater to frequent travellers and lifestyle enthusiasts seeking premium experiences and unmatched value. Customers can earn up to 225,000 Etihad Guest Miles when they apply and use their ADIB Etihad Guest Visa Infinite Covered Card. Cardholders will automatically be eligible for Etihad Guest Silver Tier upon card issuance, with the option to fast-track to Etihad Guest Gold Tier upon achieving a minimum spend at Etihad Airways.

In addition, cardholders can benefit from a host of lifestyle privileges, including unlimited access to airport lounges, intercity airport transfers, golf benefits, Companion Ticket Vouchers and Etihad Guest upgrade vouchers. The card also allows easy redemption of Etihad Guest Miles for a wide selection of rewards, such as flights with Etihad and its partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, and car rentals.

The agreement was formalised during a ceremony attended by Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, and Mark Potter, Managing Director of Etihad Guest at Etihad Airways.

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, said: “At ADIB, our focus has always been on creating solutions that enrich our customers’ lives and align with their aspirations. Our relationship with Etihad Guest spans more than a decade, and we are proud to strengthen this long-standing partnership by introducing the new ADIB Etihad Guest Visa Infinite Covered Card. By combining ADIB’s expertise in financial solutions with Etihad Guest’s world-class loyalty program and Visa’s global reach, we are creating a unique offering that sets a new benchmark in the market. Through our partnership with Etihad Guest and Visa, the ADIB Etihad Guest Visa Infinite Covered Card offers premium rewards, flexibility, and Shari’a-compliant benefits that cater to both lifestyle and travel needs.”

Mark Potter, Managing Director of Etihad Guest at Etihad Airways, added: “We are proud to strengthen our long-standing partnership with ADIB through the launch of the new ADIB Etihad Guest Visa Infinite Covered Card. This collaboration unlocks exceptional travel and lifestyle benefits while allowing members to earn and spend Etihad Guest Miles more easily than ever, offering our members greater value and flexibility. Promising elevated earning opportunities, exclusive privileges, and seamless redemption options, this card has been designed to meet the needs of today’s discerning travellers and enhance every step of their journey with Etihad across the airline’s expanding global network. This launch reinforces our commitment to rewarding loyalty through meaningful partnerships that elevate everyday experiences for our members across the UAE.”

Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP and Country Manager for the UAE, said: “Visa is proud to collaborate with ADIB and Etihad Guest to bring the Visa Infinite Covered Card to consumers in the UAE, which builds on a decade‑long partnership that has delivered exceptional value. The new premium card offers exclusive rewards and lifestyle benefits as well as the peace of mind of worldwide acceptance at over 150 million merchant partners and VisaNet’s advanced security so cardholders can travel with full confidence.”

This partnership reflects a shared vision to enhance the travel and lifestyle experience of UAE customers through innovative, Shari’a-compliant financial solutions. By combining ADIB’s expertise in Islamic banking with Etihad Guest’s award-winning loyalty programme and Visa’s global payments technology, the collaboration sets a new benchmark for premium rewards and seamless customer experience in the market.

About Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”)ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 281 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile, and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking, and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997, and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). ADIB has a strong presence in five strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 75 branches, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq. Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times by The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad, and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

