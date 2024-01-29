The information centre acts as an ADGM information, engagement, and awareness hub for providing comprehensive support to visitors and the community on Al Reem Island.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, announced the launch of its information centre in Shams Boutik Mall, Al Reem Island. This is an initiative that aligns with ADGM’s ongoing efforts to facilitate the engagement with the Al Reem Island community during the announced transition period. This follows the expansion of ADGM’s jurisdiction into Al Reem Island as per the Cabinet Resolution (41) of 2023 in April 2023.

Since the Cabinet Resolution announcement in 2023, ADGM and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) agreed to continue business as usual for existing Al Reem Island businesses until 31 December 2024 and all new licences with Al Reem Island addresses to be issued by ADGM.

ADGM’s information centre aims to serve as a dynamic point of contact, providing comprehensive support and active feedback collection to interact with businesses and enhance client experience. The centre is designed to foster direct engagement with prospective clients and the business community in Al Reem Island, addressing a wide range of queries including licensing, fees, documentation, and step-by-step guidance for registration within ADGM.

In addition, the centre will act as a valuable feedback channel, enabling ADGM to capture insights and expectations from its clients. This customer-centric approach reflects ADGM’s commitment to ensuring that its services are more accessible and tailored to the evolving needs of the business communities.

ADGM extends an invitation to businesses and individuals to visit this unique centre in Shams Boutik Mall and explore the business opportunities offered within ADGM.

For further information, please contact alreem@adgm.com.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21st October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on direct application of The English Common Law, ADGM governs the entire Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island which is designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred top IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions while leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

