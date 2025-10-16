Abu Dhabi, UAE: The ADGM Registration Authority (“RA”) today announced the publication of the Commercial Licensing Regulations (Conditions of Licence and Branch Registration) Rules 2025 (“Conditions of Licence Rules”) and the Commercial Licensing Regulations (Controlled Activities) Rules 2025 (“Controlled Activities Rules”).

The enhanced framework strengthens ADGM’s regulatory environment by:

Introducing a new controlled activity for tax services;

Establishing new application requirements for licences to provide legal and tax services;

Setting continuing conditions of licence for licensed legal and tax service providers;. and

Enhancing governance standards for licensed company service providers through mandatory conflicts of interest policies and procedures.

Key updates include:

Legal Service Providers: Applicants must appoint a managing partner (or equivalent) with at least 8 years of post-qualification experience. Licensed firms must maintain a registered office in ADGM, secure professional indemnity insurance, submit an annual return to the RA, and comply with defined principles.

Tax Service Providers: Applicants must ensure at least half of their senior management suitably qualified professionals, obtain and maintain professional indemnity insurance, and comply with defined principles.

Company Service Providers: Licensed entities must implement policies and procedures to manage conflicts of interest.

The new Conditions of Licence Rules and Controlled Activities Rules repeal the existing framework and are effective immediately for new applicants and licence holders. Transitional timelines have been established for existing licence holders, providing sufficient time to align with the updated requirements.

The full enacted rules are publicly available at:

Commercial Licensing Regulations (Conditions of Licence and Branch Registration) Rules 2025(A)

Commercial Licensing Regulations (Controlled Activities) Rules 2025

