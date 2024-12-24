Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Economy Middle East and ADGM have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during ADFW 2024 to announce their partnership for the second edition of the Economy Middle East Summit, set to take place on May 15, 2025. Building on the success of the inaugural summit, this partnership aims to reinforce the UAE's position as a global economic and innovation hub.

The theme for the 2025 edition, “Bridging Sectors, Building Economic Growth,” will guide the summit’s agenda and focus on advancing cross-sector collaboration to address emerging challenges and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth.

The MoU was signed by Joe Chidiac, CEO of JC Media Group and Publisher of Economy Middle East, and Mohammed Al Mheiri, Chief Communication Officer at ADGM.

The summit will bring together the region's leading decision-makers, including ministers, business leaders and entrepreneurs, as well as top executives of significant international organisations. It will provide a dynamic platform for over 1,500 delegates to engage in meaningful discussions across critical sectors, including Economics, Banking and Finance, Technology, Cybersecurity, AI, Hospitality & Tourism, Real Estate, and Energy among others.

The event will also highlight the role of Abu Dhabi as a global hub for business innovation, startups, and investments. In addition, the summit will attract entrepreneurs, business-minded individuals, and regional and international media outlets, ensuring diverse participation and global reach.

Building on the success of the inaugural edition

The first edition of the Economy Middle East Summit was held in May 2024 at ADGM with the theme "Accelerating Future Growth." Graced by the presence of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, the summit gathered over 1,000 delegates and featured insightful discussions on economic diversification, innovation ecosystems, and global investment trends that are driving the growth of the international economy.

Joe Chidiac, CEO of JC Media Group and Publisher of Economy Middle East, organizer of the event remarked: “This partnership with ADGM reflects our commitment to driving transformative discussions that advance collaboration and innovation across the region, building a stronger and more connected global economy.”

Mohammed Al Mheiri, Chief Communication Officer at ADGM said, “ADGM is pleased to partner with Economy Middle East once again to host this influential summit that is designed to foster a dynamic and interconnected economic landscape. We look forward to the impactful dialogues at the 2025 summit that will build pathways for innovation, sustainability, and long-term growth."

The 2024 inaugural edition hosted over 28 renowned speakers and participants, including:

H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy

H.E. Dr. Hala Elsaid, Egypt’s Minister of Planning & Economic Development

H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General, Abu Dhabi Investment Office

Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, Executive Director, International Monetary Fund

Roberta Gatti, Chief Economist, The World Bank

Salem Al Darei, CEO, ADGM Authority

Emmanuel Givanakis, CEO, FSRA, ADGM

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist, S&P Global

Andrew Torre, Regional President, Visa

Rola Abu Manneh, CEO UAE, Middle East and Pakistan, Standard Chartered

Damian Hitchen, CEO MENA, Saxo Bank

Dr. Nasser Saidi, President & Founder, Nasser Saidi & Associates

Abdul Rahman AlThehaiban, Managing Director, Google Cloud for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa region

Mark Chaban, Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft

Naima Al Falasi, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Strategy, Mubadala

Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO, e& (Etisalat)

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, IHG Hotels & Resorts - India, Middle East & Africa (IMEA)

India, Middle East & Africa (IMEA) Dr. Manfred Braunl, CEO, Middle East & Africa, Porsche

Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, SVP GCC, Visa

