The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Mastercard have signed a landmark partnership to launch the Digital Partnership Programme in Abu Dhabi to boost the emirate's economic growth and enhance government service excellence using Mastercard payment infrastructure.

The signing ceremony took place during Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW). The initiative is part of Mastercard's Digital Country Partnership (DCP) programme, which provides a unique framework for partners to collaborate to achieve the most critical innovation, productivity and economic objectives.

DCPs provide a targeted and agile way to apply the latest technologies in payments, security, and Artificial Intelligence to address the most pressing social and economic challenges faced by governments, businesses and citizens.

The Abu Dhabi Digital Partnership Programme aims to introduce advanced financial technologies to digitise government payment systems, support SME growth and empower fintech companies through Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem.

Mastercard's Advanced AI Centre of Excellence will also collaborate with ADIO to develop innovative AI and blockchain products, empowering the emirate's gaming industry and other high-growth sectors.

Under the agreement, ADIO and Mastercard will collaborate to identify business opportunities within Mastercard's portfolio that can serve regional and global markets, co-developing financial solutions. These efforts will leverage Abu Dhabi's advanced financial infrastructure and supportive business ecosystem to drive impactful, sustainable economic outcomes.

ADIO and Mastercard will further support payment digitalisation with key Abu Dhabi stakeholders to offer tailored financial products and tools. These services will enhance existing customer offerings and better serve local communities through initiatives such as providing prepaid cards to the unbanked to facilitate pension payment. These cutting-edge solutions have the potential for global impact, positioning Abu Dhabi as a leader in the financial services sector.

Prepaid travel cards, tailored to Abu Dhabi's growing traveller and expatriate populations, will also be launched through the partnership. Through integration with Mastercard's priceless.com platform, Abu Dhabi will gain dedicated marketing channels, a custom landing page and access to the company's global network, showcasing attractions such as hotels, museums and entertainment events.

Badr Al-Olama, Director-General of ADIO, commented, "Fostering a digitally connected economy is an essential pillar of Abu Dhabi's economic transformation. Through our collaboration with Mastercard, we will leverage Abu Dhabi's status as a leader in innovative digital services to further empower SMEs, attract global talent and elevate the emirate's thriving tourism sector.

"This initiative marks a pivotal step in the emirate's digital transformation, advancing our vision of a future where businesses and communities thrive, and our economy sets new standards for sustainable growth."

Dr. Dimitrios Dosis, President of Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Mastercard, stated, "We are proud to collaborate with ADIO in shaping Abu Dhabi's future as a global hub for innovation and economic growth. This partnership underscores our commitment to deploying transformative technologies and boosting financial inclusion to create real impact."