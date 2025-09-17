Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADGM Academy (ADGMA), the knowledge arm of ADGM, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council (ADFBC), an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, marking a significant milestone in collaborative efforts to strengthen and future-proof the family business cluster in Abu Dhabi.

Through this partnership, ADGMA and ADFBC will jointly design and deliver advanced training and awareness programmes, educational seminars, and capacity-building initiatives tailored to the unique needs of family businesses in Abu Dhabi. Areas of focus include family governance, succession planning, wealth management, understanding global best practices, leadership and entrepreneurship development and skills for resolving family conflict, all of which are key pillars for sustainable growth and generational continuity.

The collaboration also seeks to leverage the Academy’s extensive research capabilities, global network of academic and industry experts, as well as resources to develop insightful thought-leadership, practical workshops, and digital learning tools and platforms. Dedicated events with international experts and speakers will also be designed and hosted to address the evolving needs of family business members.

These initiatives are aimed at enhancing the knowledge ecosystem for family businesses, supporting family business projects and initiatives and empowering future leaders to navigate evolving challenges with resilience, preparedness and strategic insight.

The MoU was signed in the presence of H.E. Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and H.E. Khaled Al Fahim Chairman of ADFBC and a board member of Abu Dhabi Chamber, during a formal ceremony at the ADGM Academy Innovation Hub by Mansoor Jaffar, CEO of ADGMA & Research Centre, and H.E. Ali Mohamad Al Marzooqi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, underscoring the strategic importance of this alliance.

Commenting on the MoU, Mansoor Jaffar stated, "This partnership with the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council reinforces ADGM Academy’s commitment to driving national development and knowledge transfer. Family businesses form the backbone of the UAE’s economy, and together, we aim to equip them with the tools, skills, and strategic foresight to thrive across generations, with both agility and confidence."

His Excellency Ali Mohamad Al Marzooqi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “This agreement marks a milestone in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s business environment and competitiveness regionally and globally. Our collaboration with ADGM Academy underscores our commitment to supporting family businesses, helping them adopt global best practices that ensure continuity and growth across generations. By equipping them with tools in governance, strategy, and competitiveness, we enable them to seize opportunities and reinforce their vital role in diversifying the economy and driving a knowledge- and innovation-based future.”

As the knowledge arm of the region’s leading international financial centre, ADGMA continues to catalyse capacity building, innovation, and talent development in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

About ADGM Academy

ADGM Academy (ADGMA) is the knowledge arm of the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi - ADGM.

ADGM was established in order to promote the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global financial centre, to develop the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and make it an attractive environment for financial investments and an effective contributor to the international financial services industry.

ADGMA was established with the vision of becoming one of the region’s top educational and Human Resources academies for banking, finance, and public services. In line with the UAE leadership’s vision to continue to build a strong and resilient economic sector, we aim to provide our constituents and the community at large with world-class educational and experiential programmes.

ADGMA has been at the forefront of financial and digital training programs, partnering with top industry experts, professional organisations and leading academic institutions to design and deliver programs and produce applied-based research relevant to the financial industry, focusing on future-driven trends.

For media queries, please contact:

E: media@adgm.com