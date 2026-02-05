UAE: In a move that underscores the UAE’s expanding development footprint and its leadership in advancing sustainable development globally, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) signed a loan agreement with the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan to finance the Rogun Hydroelectric Power Station valued AED 376 million, and another agreement to finance a social housing project in Republic of Seychelles valued at AED 32 million.

The agreements were signed during the World Governments Summit 2026. The social housing agreement was signed in the presence of His Excellency Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles by His Excellency Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, and His Excellency Pierre Laporte, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, Trade, and Investment of Republic of Seychelles.

The Rogun Hydroelectric Power Station agreement was signed by H.E. Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi and H.E. Faiziddin Qahhorzoda, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Tajikistan, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

The Rogun Hydroelectric Power Station project is a strategic initiative strengthening energy security and water resilience, implemented within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Global Water Platform, one month after its launch by ADFD.

The agreement underscores ADFD’s commitment to adopting innovative and sustainable financing solutions that address global challenges in the energy and water sectors. It also advances inclusive development and supports the development priorities of partner countries.

H.E. Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi said: “The agreement with our partners in the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, reaffirms ADFD’s strategic role in supporting global prosperity and advancing sustainable development.”

H.E. Faiziddin Qahhorzoda stated: “We extend our sincere appreciation to the UAE for its leadership and continued commitment to supporting the national development goals of partner countries. This development-oriented approach reflects the essential role played by ADFD in reinforcing the foundations of sustainable development through the financing of high-impact projects that contribute to progress and prosperity for communities worldwide.”

The social housing project in Seychelles aims to deliver housing units that enhance quality of life for residents and support sustainable urban growth.

H.E. Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi stated: “Signing this agreement with the Republic of Seychelles underscores ADFD’s ongoing commitment to advancing national development priorities in partner countries. By financing the social housing project, ADFD demonstrates its dedication to promoting social stability through the provision of housing units that meet residents’ needs within a safe and sustainable living environment.”

H.E. Pierre Laporte added: "We extend our sincere appreciation to the UAE, particularly Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, for their pioneering role in fostering sustainable development and supporting community prosperity. Financing of social housing in Seychelles represents a forward-looking model of constructive development partnership, delivering tangible impact on integrated urban planning, advancing comprehensive development, and realising a sustainable future vision for our country."