Riyadh – The Hotel Management Company “Adeera” a PIF company which is set to be Saudi Arabia’s national hospitality champion has joined Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands. Through participation in the award-winning GHA DISCOVERY loyalty program, Adeera will connect with a global network of international travelers, offering exclusive experiences and benefits under its brand portfolio in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This partnership represents a significant step in Adeera’s mission to showcase the warmth and generosity of Saudi hospitality while expanding its international presence in the luxury travel market.

GHA brings together a unique collection of 45 brands with more than 850 hotels across 100 countries serving 30 million members with GHA DISCOVERY, a multi-brand rewards programme. As part of GHA DISCOVERY, Adeera will offer future guests VIP recognition, exclusive member rates, DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) rewards and immersive local experiences. They will also enjoy exclusive member privileges and bespoke offers curated by Adeera hotels, opening a privileged gateway to the Kingdom and connecting them to an elite global travel community.

Stefan Leser, CEO of Adeera, said: "At Adeera, our vision is to transform the way travelers experience hospitality by immersing them in the rich culture, traditions and warmth of Saudi Arabia. Through our membership in GHA, we will be opening the doors to travelers who seek authentic, curated experiences that create enriching moments and leave a lasting imprint on their journeys. Our efforts align with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, as we actively shape the future of the hospitality sector, its local talents and showcase the Kingdom’s beauty and generosity to the world."

Chris Hartley, CEO of Global Hotel Alliance, added: "Welcoming Adeera to our global network is an exciting step in strengthening GHA’s footprint in the Middle East. With its transformative ambition and deep cultural roots, Adeera represents the future of hospitality in Saudi Arabia. We look forward to working together to connect our global travelers with the exceptional service and experiences that Adeera will offer."

As Adeera embarks upon its rapid expansion across Saudi Arabia, this collaboration will accelerate the reach and reputation of Adeera with a large audience of regional and international travellers who will be excited to discover the rich cultural diversity of Saudi Arabia.

About Adeera

Hotel Management Company “Adeera”, Saudi Arabia’s national hospitality champion, aims to develop hotel brands and provide a unique visitor experience by embodying the authentic Saudi hospitality and generosity culture to the highest global standards. An imperative goal of Adeera is to empower talents and competencies through its initiatives with partners and leading educational and training institutions, contributing to the achievement of Vision 2030 objectives and placing the Kingdom on the global tourism map.

About GHA and GHA DISCOVERY:

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands with 45 brands and 850 hotels in 100 countries.

Its award-winning loyalty programme—GHA DISCOVERY—provides 30 million members recognition, D$ rewards and exclusive experiences across its hotels and partners, both with and without a stay. GHA DISCOVERY generated US$2.7 billion in revenue and 11 million room nights in 2024.

Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning.