Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch the Abu Dhabi Family Business Index, the first of its kind in the region.

The two parties will also cooperate to strengthen the Emirate’s economic intelligence and research infrastructure, providing insights into economic diversification and growth.

The Abu Dhabi Family Business Index will measure and rank various metrics related to family-owned, as well as family-controlled, businesses in Abu Dhabi, such as performance and influence, with plans to expand the scope of the index to the wider region and world.

The index will include indicators such as revenue, industry, employment, governance structures, leadership gender ratios, succession planning, longevity, and overall contribution to socio-economic development.

The Abu Dhabi Family Business Index is expected to be of immense value to investors, policymakers, academics, and members of the public as it will provide an understanding of the role and impact of family businesses in the economy and society, potentially shaping future strategies and decisions.

It will also support efforts to increase the contribution of family businesses to economic diversification and growth.

In 2022, Abu Dhabi issued a family business ownership governance law to further enhance the legislative ecosystem by adopting a more flexible and sustainable economic model, facilitating the transition to successive generations in line with best international governance practices.

His Excellency Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED said: “This strategic cooperation between ADDED and UAEU is a significant step forward in propelling Abu Dhabi’s research and development efforts. The Abu Dhabi Family Business Index will play a pivotal role in developing the business landscape by providing valuable insights about this significant segment of our socio-economic fabric.

“Equipped with decades-long experience in the market, family-owned businesses in Abu Dhabi continue to contribute positively to economic diversification, job creation, and transformation to an innovation-driven economy. We believe the index provides a suitable mechanism to accelerate our growth trajectory”.

“By combining UAEU’s academic expertise and research capabilities with ADDED’s knowledge and mandate as the catalyst for economic growth and diversification, this collaboration promises to deliver impactful results that benefit the Abu Dhabi community and solidify the Emirate’s position as a leading centre for innovation and economic growth. Our collaboration with the UAE’s national university, is key to ensuring that our future is driven by research, knowledge transfer, and cooperation,” added H.E. Al Blooshi.

The agreement between ADDED and UAEU also includes cooperation in evidence-based economic and financial research, exchanging experts to foster knowledge sharing, joint research activities, training, and workshops, and sharing research publications.

The MoU aligns with the shared commitment of both entities to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s research capabilities and strengthening cooperation across the Emirate’s economic ecosystem.

