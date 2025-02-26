Collaboration strengthens Abu Dhabi’s vision for sustainable development and Emiratisation

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the catalyst for economic growth and diversification in the Emirate and the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), the custodian and regulator of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a strategic initiative designed to empower Emirati real estate agents and drive sustainable economic growth in the Al Ain region.

The initiative will provide 300 Emiratis from the Al Ain region with the comprehensive training and certification needed to become licensed real estate agents.

As part of the MoU, ADREC will facilitate the enrolment of Emirati talents into accredited training programmes delivered by leading institutions. Upon successful completion, participants will be issued the licences required to operate as real estate agents, positioning them for success in a competitive industry.

ADDED is forging ahead with efforts to further bolster the socio-economic development of the Al Ain region and the wider Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Through initiatives such as the Al Ain Economic Development Programme, ADDED supports private sector growth while focusing on sustainable development and creating employment opportunities for Emiratis. This collaboration with ADREC underscores ADDED’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the private sector to recruit and empower Emirati talent.

This collaboration also marks a significant milestone in ADREC’s strategy to strengthen the local real estate sector by integrating Emirati professionals.

His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Acting Director-General of Economic Affairs at ADDED, said: “ADDED is deeply committed to empowering Emirati talent and driving sustainable economic growth in Al Ain, with the real estate sector serving as a critical component of this objective. Our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre goes beyond training — it is an investment in

the potential of Emirati professionals, enabling them to lead a dynamic sector, bolster investor confidence and play a pivotal role in advancing diversification and bolstering the resilience of Abu Dhabi’s economy.”

Eng. Rashed Al Omaira, Acting Director General of ADREC, said: “At ADREC, we are dedicated to elevating the real estate sector by equipping Emirati talent with the skills and opportunities necessary to thrive. This partnership with ADDED reflects our dedication to building a resilient and sustainable market that aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision of empowering Emiratis and driving economic growth. By nurturing well-trained and licensed brokers, we are not only creating local employment but also ensuring the highest standards of professionalism and transparency in the real estate market.”

This initiative is part of ADREC’s ongoing efforts to transform the real estate market into a globally competitive and inclusive sector. It follows ADREC’s recent collaboration with Dubai Land Department (DLD), which celebrated the graduation of 500 Emirati brokers from an accredited programme. Together, these efforts demonstrate ADREC’s leadership in aligning the real estate sector with Abu Dhabi’s aspirations for a sustainable and diversified economy, while reinforcing the pivotal role of Emiratis in shaping the industry’s future.

About ADDED:

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the catalyst for economic growth and diversification, regulates the business sector in the Emirate and leads economic initiatives to achieve a knowledge-based, diversified, and sustainable economy. ADDED adopts best policies and practices based on the latest research and statistics, devotes its efforts to elevate the development and renaissance across various sectors, and prepares strategic programs and plans by adopting the best economic and administrative practices, applying the latest technology and drawing on global expertise.

ADDED strives to improve the investment climate in the Emirate by enhancing prospects for cooperation with strategic partners and ensure principles of innovation, transparency, and knowledge-sharing are followed to strengthening the business ecosystem to enhance Abu Dhabi as preferred destination for business and investments

About The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC)

The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), launched by the Department of Municipalities and Transport in November 2023, aims to enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as a global real estate hub and increase the sector’s contribution to the non-oil economy. ADREC leads a significant transformation in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, centred around four key pillars: Real Estate Strategy, Real Estate Promotion, Real Estate Regulation, and Real Estate Transactions Management.

ADREC's focus is on advancing the sector’s ecosystem while giving priority to the well-being of tenants, homeowners, developers, and investors. This involves streamlining processes and enhance regulatory frameworks, while utilising advanced technologies to provide sustainable and seamless services.

Collaborating closely with all stakeholders, the centre aims to elevate development standards and overall liveability in Abu Dhabi.

Moreover, ADREC focuses on innovation, exploring groundbreaking technologies. This comprehensive approach highlights ADREC's commitment to transparency, innovation, and collaboration, positioning Abu Dhabi as an attractive global destination.