Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre - Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) has activated its Coordination and Monitoring Centre in Al Ain region to bolster the emirate’s emergency preparedness and response capabilities, while strengthening coordination with strategic partners and various stakeholders.

The activation of Al Ain Centre forms a key pillar of ADCMC’s strategic growth plan to expand its geographic reach and field coordination capabilities. As a critical supporting infrastructure to the main operations centre in Abu Dhabi, the new centre will enable faster response times and more effective, localised decision-making during emergencies.

H.E. Dr. Abdulla Hamarain Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Response and Recovery Sector, ADCMC, said: “The launch of the Coordination and Monitoring Centre in Al Ain region marks a key strategic milestone in reinforcing the emirate’s crisis preparedness framework. It aligns with the Abu Dhabi government’s vision of developing an integrated, advanced and effective emergency management system. Our approach is proactive, built on close collaboration with key stakeholders to ensure the highest levels of field coordination and readiness for all possible scenarios.”

H.E. noted that Al Ain Coordination Centre is a key component of a wider strategy to enhance institutional resilience and accelerate response capabilities, emphasising that effective field coordination is the cornerstone of any successful emergency management system. “The new centre will enhance field capabilities in Al Ain and ensure round-the-clock readiness for any emergency,” H.H. Al Dhaheri added.

ADCMC continues to play a pivotal role in reinforcing the emirate’s preparedness for all forms of emergencies, crises and disasters. It is responsible for developing and overseeing the implementation of comprehensive emergency management policies, strategies, and plans, in close collaboration with local authorities and strategic partners.

The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), established under Law No. 22 of 2019, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to significantly boost the Emirate’s preparedness for emergencies, crises and disasters.

The Centre has devised plans, strategies and policies for disaster, emergency and crises management. It carries out studies, field trips, audits and evaluations to ensure that organisations are prepared to face challenges and recover immediately. The Centre further focusses on improving coordination and knowledge exchange with relevant authorities and stakeholders. The key objective is to improve Abu Dhabi’s capabilities to effectively handle crises and emergencies.

Reinforcing crisis readiness.

We Strive to develop Abu Dhabi’s emergencies and crises management ecosystem through joint coordination to build and develop capabilities and leveraging leading technologies.

