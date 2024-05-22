Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), hosted the Al Nukhba Awards, to honour members of its Al Nukhba programme and recognising their contributions to advancing Abu Dhabi as a premier destination for international business events.

Launched in 2017 by ADCEB, the Al Nukhba Business Elite Programme leverages the vast intellectual capital available in the emirate to strategically boost Abu Dhabi's convention sector and create opportunities for growth.

Esteemed members from a wide array of backgrounds serve as ambassadors for the emirate, collaborating with local MICE professionals to attract and secure international conventions. Their efforts are crucial in fostering partnerships and developing bid strategies that enhance the visibility and appeal of Abu Dhabi on the global stage.

Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Today’s awards allow us to acknowledge and share our appreciation for the valuable efforts of our Al Nukhba ambassadors. Harnessing their expertise and connections has enabled us to elevate our business prospects and inspire even greater participation in the programme. Together, we are ensuring continued prosperity and innovation in Abu Dhabi’s dynamic MICE sector, as we establish the emirate as a top-of-mind destination for regional and global business events.”

The hosting of the Al Nukhba Awards underscores Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader in the business events field, as evidenced by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) ranking the emirate as the number one destination in the Middle East for association meetings. Last year, the UAE capital hosted 2,477 MICE events, attracting 960,000 delegates and leading to a 44% surge in hotel visits.

Al Nukhba Business Elite Programme is aligned with the recently refreshed Abu Dhabi Tourism Strategy 2030, which seeks to elevate the tourism and travel sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP from approximately AED 49 billion in 2023 to AED 90 billion annually, increase total visitor numbers to 39.9 million, and generate an estimated 178,000 new jobs by 2030, as the entire tourism infrastructure develops to meet this demand.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

