Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) and talabat UAE, the region’s leading online food delivery platform, have partnered to launch the first ever ‘talabat ADCB Credit Card’ – a valuable addition to the Bank's premium card portfolio ranging from loyalty, hospitality, travel and now F&B. The new flagship card maximises rewards for day-to-day talabat orders and purchases allowing its holders to access a variety of benefits and valuable discounts on culinary experiences through a fully digital journey.

Mohammed Al Jayyash, Group Chief Operations Officer at ADCB, said: "The new strategic partnership between ADCB and talabat builds on shared values that elevate service excellence and provides customer-centric solutions. This partnership aligns with the Bank's ongoing efforts to foster innovation and spearhead the digital transformation of banking services to continuously meet customer needs. The ‘talabat ADCB Credit Card’ represents a significant addition to the Bank's diverse credit card portfolio, as it underscores our commitment to provide state-of-the art financial solutions and banking services that are in line with customer expectations. Made from recycled materials, the card not only caters to customer’s everyday needs, but also reflects the Bank's robust ESG framework. In alignment with the UAE leadership ambitions to reduce emissions and protect the environment, the credit card exemplifies our commitment to sustainable banking practices."

Khaled Al Faqsh, Chief Financial Officer at talabat, said: "As a tech company, we are proud to launch our first FinTech collaboration with our longstanding partner, ADCB, that merges technology with financial services and introduces FinTech solutions to further bolster our ecosystem’s agility. This partnership not only presents customers with unique benefits but also provides them with an integrated and fully digital application journey on the talabat app to streamline their experience. Tech companies in the private sector are able to innovate, thanks to the advanced infrastructure provided by a country such as the UAE that is spearheading digital transformation and has the highest rates of internet penetration and e-payment in the region.”

Customers will be able to experience a range of benefits with the new talabat ADCB Credit Card including a welcome bonus worth AED 500 as talabat credit added to the customer's wallet when spending a minimum of AED 2,500 within 45 days of the card issuance. Customers will also enjoy unlimited free delivery on talabat orders from talabat-pro restaurants and stores, when spending AED 50 or more on food orders or a minimum of AED 100 on orders from other stores. The new talabat ADCB Credit Card, a Platinum Mastercard, carries no annual fees and offers a wide range of exclusive benefits on the talabat app. Customers will get back up to AED 350 on the first 10 talabat orders every month, and 1.25% back on all other purchases as talabat credit.

Offering an array of creative personalized card designs, the new credit card provides customers with the opportunity to choose a design that resonates with their individual food palate. The talabat ADCB Credit Card is available for UAE residents over the age of 18 earning a minimum monthly income of AED 5,000. Applications can be conveniently made directly through the talabat app, or alternatively via the Bank's website at adcb.com/talabat. Additionally, interested customers can visit any of ADCB branches or simply send 'talabat' via SMS to 2626.