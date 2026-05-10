Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, is participating in organising and sponsoring the “Emirates Signature– Building Together” Exhibition, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan. The exhibition is jointly organised by the Design Commission – Abu Dhabi (DCAD), the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and the Ataya Project, and will take place from 7 to 10 May 2026 at Al Khail Square, Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.

The exhibition serves as a national platform that celebrates Emirati creativity showcasing high-quality projects and innovative local products.

The Council’s participation comes as part of its ongoing efforts to empower women entrepreneurs, strengthen the presence of women-led enterprises across promising economic sectors, and support the growth of women-owned and women-led SMEs, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision of building a diversified, innovation-driven economy based on entrepreneurship.

Through this participation, the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council brings together a distinguished group of Emirati women entrepreneurs, business owners, and creatives, alongside a selection of local brands and emerging initiatives, with a focus on highlighting women-owned and women-led enterprises across design, fashion, creative crafts, premium products, and innovative industries.

Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Sponsoring

The Council’s participation also aligns with the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s approach and its role in supporting and sponsoring the organisation of the exhibition, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to promoting entrepreneurship, empowering national talent, and supporting the path of sustainable economic development in the UAE.

The exhibition represents a strategic platform that opens new pathways for women-led businesses to expand, reach wider audiences, and build new commercial partnerships, while strengthening their presence in local and regional markets. It also allows participants to showcase their success stories and demonstrate the quality of their products and services, reflecting the remarkable progress achieved by Emirati women in the business sector.

Through this participation, the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council continues to reinforce its role as a key incubator and supporter of women entrepreneurs in the Emirate, having worked to create a stimulating environment for the growth of women-led businesses, enable its members to access investment opportunities, training, and mentoring, and foster connections with various government and private sector entities.

H.E. Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said:

“Our participation in the exhibition reflects the Council’s ongoing commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs and enhancing the competitiveness of women-led businesses by providing high-quality platforms that allow them to showcase their products, expand their business networks, and access new growth and expansion opportunities. Abu Dhabi today takes pride in the impactful presence achieved by women across various economic and creative sectors, where they have become a successful model for innovation and excellence.”

She added:

“We believe that empowering women economically is a fundamental pillar of sustainable development. From this perspective, we have continued to launch initiatives and build partnerships that enhance women’s contribution to the economy, support SMEs, and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a business- and investment-friendly environment, as well as a leading regional hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.”

This participation is consistent with the Council’s strategy to support the growth of women-led businesses in future-focused sectors, increase women’s contribution to economic development, and strengthen their presence in creative industries and the new economy, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to build a competitive, innovation-driven and knowledge-based economy.

The exhibition attracts a wide range of participants, mainly entrepreneurs, creatives, and local brands, alongside strong public attendance, making it an important platform for promoting distinguished national projects and reinforcing a culture of supporting local products.