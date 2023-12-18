Johannesburg, South Africa: Saudi-listed ACWA Power, the world’s largest private water desalination company and a leader in energy transition and first mover into green hydrogen; lead shareholder and developer in the “ACWA Power Project DAO”, a 150MW dispatchable renewable hybrid plant, signed the project Power Purchase Agreement. The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, the Honourable Gwede Mantashe, signed the Implementation Agreement and Mr. Segomoco Scheppers from Eskom signed the Power Purchase Agreement with ACWA Power Project DAO signatory Mr. Ashley Singh. Project DAO was declared as one of the preferred bidders in the Risk Mitigation IPP Procurement Program in 2021 with the lowest tariff.

Located in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa, the plant will be equipped with the largest solar PV installation in the country of 442 MW, with about 1,200 MWh of battery storage which will be one of the largest in the world. Commencement of operations is scheduled by Q2 2026, adding significant dispatchable capacity onto the grid. Project DAO also includes a significant transmission integration scope which includes both Transmission Substation capacity upgrades and a new distribution station, which will together facilitate access to the grid for other renewable projects in the area and help alleviate the Northern Cape grid congestion.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Marco Arcelli, Chief Executive Officer of ACWA Power, added: “ACWA Power is firmly committed to leading the energy transition in high-growth markets, and we are proud to meaningfully contribute to the socio-economic development of South Africa through our mission to deliver power, desalinated water, and green hydrogen reliably and responsibly at an affordable cost. Project DAO is set to be yet another ACWA Power flagship project in South Africa, following the success of the Bokpoort and Redstone CSP projects, in offering clean energy to the country and significant socio-economic value to its surrounding communities.”

Project DAO, with a total cost of c. USD 800 M, will be one of the largest hybrid investments in the South African renewable energy sector, currently in construction. The project’s investor consortium includes ACWA Power as the lead developer, Thebe Investment Corporation Pty Ltd., and Aventro Investments Pty Ltd., all of whom have been involved in significant renewable energy projects.

The project will not only deliver efficient clean energy to the national grid but will also reinforce the socio-economic framework in South Africa by offering job opportunities and utilizing local supply chains. The project will reach around 50% local content in procurement during the construction period, and create more than 1,000 construction jobs at peak - with about 25% from the local community.

About ACWA Power

ACWA Power (TADAWUL:2082) is a Saudi-listed company and the world's largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in energy transition. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ACWA Power employs over 4,000 people and is currently present in 12 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia. ACWA Power’s portfolio comprises 77 projects in operation, advanced development, or construction with an investment value of SAR 310. 5 billion (USD 82.8 billion), and the capacity to generate 53.69 GW of power and manage 7.64 million m3/day of desalinated water per day, delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and Public-Private-Partnership models. Learn more: www.acwapower.com

