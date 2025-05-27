Abu Dhabi: Active Abu Dhabi an initiative by Emirates Foundation launched the national programme, Misrah, during an introductory workshop hosted at its headquarters in Al Qana, Abu Dhabi. The workshop brought together representatives from government entities, community organisations, key media and logistics partners, as part of a comprehensive national effort to support community initiatives throughout 2025, in line with the aspirations of the UAE Year of Community.

The introductory workshop, was attended by by 50 participants including representatives from government entities, community organisations, and key media and logistics partners. Participants included the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Media Office, Department of Community Development, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Ministry of Defense, Nafis Program, Abu Dhabi News Network, National Search and Rescue Center, PureHealth, Abu Dhabi Media, National Library and Archives, Federal Geographic Information Center, National Media Office, Office of the Ruler’s Representative, and Abu Dhabi Police, alongside several academic institutions and private sector collaborators. The workshop explored opportunities for cooperation and integration between government and private sector entities, emphasising the vital roles of media, logistics, and culture in supporting the initiative.

Misrah is a pivotal national initiative that brings to life the values of the UAE’s founding fathers through an immersive journey that weaves together culture, identity, and physical activity. It aims to instill authentic Emirati values in young people.

Reflecting Emirates Foundation’s commitment to fostering a sense of belonging and social responsibility, Misrah offers transformative experiences that reconnect youth with the UAE’s cultural roots and deepen their understanding of the UAE’s natural and human environment, by reviving traditions in a modern, meaningful way.

His Excellency Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, said: "Misrah embodies the vision we hold at Emirates Foundation, where we believe that true empowerment begins with a sense of belonging, and that community partnerships are the primary drivers of positive change. We are proud of everyone who has contributed to transforming this vision into a national experience that resonates with pride and commitment."

Mansour Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Active Abu Dhabi, said: “Misrah is more than just an initiative; it is a message to every young man and woman that our past serves as a source of inspiration for our future. Health is not only physical but also resides in the soul, connected to a strong identity and authentic community awareness. This initiative truly embodies the essence of Active Abu Dhabi and brings its vision to life."

Misrah is aligned with the national vision of fostering a stronger, more united, and socially cohesive community. Misrah combines physical activities, such as walking and camel riding, with heritage experiences that echo the desert lifestyle of past generations, enhancing young people's appreciation of their cultural heritage and inspiring a profound sense of national pride and belonging.

Participants will journey up to 1,000 kilometers, during 30 days, across the UAE’s diverse landscapes, undertaking daily walks that emulate ancient travel. Along the way, they will cultivate patience, discipline, and a spirit of cooperation.

As part of the Year of Community, Misrah serves as a dynamic platform for turning the year’s objectives into concrete, impactful actions. It aims to empower youth to become ambassadors of national identity and custodians in passing down knowledge and values to future generations through a rich experience that engages their physical, psychological, and cultural potential.

More than just a physical journey, Misrah is a journey of awareness, belonging, and cultural discovery. It reflects young people’s capacity to connect with the past and carry its lessons forward. The initiative also invites wider community involvement through cultural events, storytelling, and media engagement.

About Emirates Foundation

Emirates Foundation was launched on 12 April 2005 as an initiative of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court.

Emirates Foundation is a national organization set up to facilitate public-private funded initiatives to unite social responsibility across the UAE, by implementing research-based programs that meet the country’s needs towards sustainable community development.

The Foundation works with public and private sector partners to meet national goals, respond to society’s most pressing challenges and in the development of national competencies through digital smart platforms and defined through data-driven social needs.