Dubai: Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort has distinguished itself as the first hotel in the Middle East to earn Gold certification from The PLEDGE for its accomplishments in reducing food waste. This accolade highlights the resort's comprehensive approach to reducing food waste and promoting environmental responsibility in the hospitality industry.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), one-third of food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted globally. Reducing food waste is critical in creating a Zero Hunger World, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2 and 12, which focus on ending hunger and ensuring sustainable consumption and production.

Global food waste is responsible for one of the largest emitters of CO2, ranking third behind China and the USA’s total emissions, according to the climate action global NGO WRAP. Therefore, addressing food waste is a crucial element in combating climate change.

In collaboration with Sustainability Expert Radhika Arapally from Sustainability Kiosk, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort implemented a holistic strategy over 12 months, focusing on certification, supplier relationships, and technology integration to tackle food waste:

Certification: Achieved The PLEDGE on Food Waste certification, a reputable third-party certification system focused on reducing food waste in hospitality operations.

Strong Supplier Relationships: Collaborated with suppliers to ensure efficient purchasing and optimal storage practices, minimising food waste.

Staff Training: Trained 50 team members in knife skills, trimming techniques, food transformation strategies, and creating zero-waste dishes.

Aligning With National Strategies: Participated in Nema, The National Food Loss And Waste Initiative, and implemented guest education nudges.

Operational Buffet Adjustments: Introduced smaller plates and individual & reduced buffet portions.

Guest Education: Implemented signage in guest and staff restaurants to encourage mindful portion sizes.

Participation In Donation Schemes: Partnered with Rumbella to donate near-expiring items or cooked food.

Reducing Food Loss At Source* Partnered with Emirates Bio Farm to purchase " ugly vegetables" that would otherwise go to waste.

that would otherwise go to waste. Hydroponic Farm: Established an on-site containerised hydroponic farm producing 12 kg of fresh leafy greens daily, reducing dependence on external suppliers and preventing spoilage.

Food Waste Monitoring Systems: Trialled Food Intel Tech (FIT) from LightBlue and Chill from Green Growth 2050 to identify food waste sources.

Promoting Circularity with a Biodigester: Installed an Anaerobic Food Waste Digester from Power Knot, capable of diverting 400 kg of food waste daily from landfills and converting it into nutrient-rich grey water for landscaping. In 2023, this led to a reduction of 280 tons of carbon emissions.

This holistic approach not only transforms operations internally but also sets a benchmark for the luxury hospitality industry in the Middle East and beyond.

"We are incredibly honoured to be awarded the Gold level on The PLEDGE certification," said James Hewitson, Cluster General Manager of Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. "Sustainability is a core value at Anantara Dubai The Palm, and we are committed to operating in a responsible and environmentally conscious manner. The dedication of our chefs and the entire Crescendo and culinary team has been instrumental in achieving this significant milestone."

With these foundational and progressive strategies in place, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort is well-positioned to continue its leadership in sustainability within the hospitality industry, fostering an environment-centric culture that resonates with guests, staff, and the global community.

