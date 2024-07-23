Dubai, UAE – Addressing today’s key healthcare challenges means providing solutions that effortlessly blend performance, connectivity, manageability, and security to ensure constant access to services, even in remote areas. Acer Chromebooks represent a versatile and durable solution tailored for the dynamic needs of the healthcare sector.

Transforming Mobile healthcare

Designed to free healthcare workers from fixed workstations, Acer Chromebooks offer mobile access to necessary information even when offline, thanks to apps that remain accessible without a Wi-Fi connection. This capability is crucial for mobile healthcare, ensuring access to patient information and other critical data wherever healthcare professionals are.

With advanced connectivity options like WiFi6 and 4G LTE1, healthcare workers can easily connect with their patients remotely, monitor health digitally, and set up virtual visits effortlessly. This functionality supports the growing need for virtual care and tele-health solutions, allowing for continuous patient care regardless of location.

Acer Chromebooks secure an improved user experience for caregivers through features such as a full keyboard, a four-mode design, and fast boot up functionality. These features empower caregivers to comfortably access prescriptions and medical case summaries, enhancing their ability to provide high-quality care.

Acer Chromebooks are a durable and cost-effective choice for healthcare settings. Their MIL-STD-810H certification and spill-resistant keyboards1 ensure they can withstand the rigors of demanding healthcare environments. This durability, combined with their cost-effectiveness, makes them an ideal solution for healthcare providers.

Healthcare changes but challenges remain

While some of the delivery and methods of care may have changed, the same hurdles still exist:

total cost of healthcare is increasing, many organizations are facing staff shortages while the ones in place are under pressure from endless documentation, reporting and difficulties in accessing patient files. In parallel, healthcare organizations are also hit by ransomware attacks, endangering the integrity of patient data.

They want technology that is Intuitive and familiar, giving proper access and security with the ultimate goal of giving their patients a higher quality experience.

Acer Chromebooks represent a concrete answer to drive better patient satisfaction.

For IT For workers For organizations Zero-touch enrollment § Simplifies device management through Google Admin console § Reduces the requirements for onboarding staff. § Reduces IT overhead in fleets management. § Enhances security and control Easy access to apps A flexible way to work through: § 4 device usage modes on convertible models § Physical and virtual keyboard § Long battery life § Rugged and durable device § Access to information through 4G/LTE connection Centralized fleet management § Device updates with no downtime § 200+ security policies § White Gloves service through Acer Service centres

Acer’s comprehensive portfolio offers Chromebooks with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade to empower cloud workers with the latest enterprise features including fingerprint readers, Citrix Ready Certification™, and secure access to industry-leading video conferencing.