DUBAI, UAE: Acer announced the Predator Extreme e-scooter, the latest addition to Acer’s growing line of e-mobility solutions. First showcased at the Taipei Cycle 2023, the new eScooter will now also be available in Europe, Middle East and Africa starting Q2 2024. The Predator Extreme e-scooter was designed to carry the power and performance of an off-road motorbike in its compact iron frame. It features a dual suspension system and rear spring shock absorber for added stability, 960-Watt peak power output, a 40 Nm high torque, 10" crocodile tires and IPX5, giving riders the freedom to explore various terrains.

For thrill-seekers, the Predator Extreme’s forward-facing stance design and low center of gravity provide greater maneuverability, and enable travel through steep hills, narrow trails, and downward slopes. The scooter’s sturdy build also allows riders to do stunts like wheelies, jumps, curb hops, and more, while urban commuters can seamlessly switch between its 6 kph, 15 kph, and up to 25 kph speed modes to travel freely across the city and veer through offroad spaces.

The Predator Extreme e-scooter has a replaceable 10.5ah/36V lithium-ion battery that significantly reduces carbon emissions compared to a motorbike. The battery can be fully charged in just4 hours and can travel up to 35 km with one charge, giving riders greater range and flexibility when going to work, school, or meeting friends.

“As part of Acer’s push towards smart, eco-friendly lifestyles, the Predator Extreme e-scooter brings new levels of fun and mobility to our lineup of sustainable technology,” said Valerie Piau, Associate Vice-President, Acer EMEA. “This year, we are looking to continue expanding the product lineup for off-road electric scooters and bicycles to create a comprehensive range of e-mobility solutions to better serve larger and more diverse user groups.”

Predator SpatialLabs View 27 Gaming Monitor: 3D Gaming Redefined

Acer has expanded its line of stereoscopic 3D displays with the new Predator SpatialLabs View 27 gaming monitor, letting gamers dive deeper into the depths of 3D worlds. The SpatialLabs TrueGame leverages its proprietary shader and driver technique to develop individual 3D profiles with existing depth information from the games. Eye-catching 2D and 3D visuals with brilliant colors are shown on the Predator SpatialLabs View’s 27-inch, 2D-3D switchable 4K panel, thanks to its lightning-fast 160 Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, and Delta E< 2 color accuracy.

Predator Z57

The massive 57-inch Predator Z57 with a DUHD (7680x2160) resolution at 120 Hz is a gaming goliath for conquering the fiercest battles. Leveraging the 2304-zone MiniLED technology, it provides superb picture quality and brightness when showing dark scenes and black backgrounds. The wide 32:9 aspect ratio and 1000R curvature draw users closer to the gaming environment and increases their field of vision when playing or working. In addition, top-of-the-line VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certification ensures that it achieves up to 1000 nit brightness, produces highly accurate colors, and maximizes light and dark contrast to illuminate fine details, a total difference maker during intense gaming sessions.

Predator X34 V3

The Predator X34 V3 has a 34-inch curved MiniLED display with a 21:9 ultrawide QHD (3440x1440) resolution to support avid gamers with a fast 180 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms (G-to-G) response time support fluid, uninterrupted gameplay with minimal ghosting. The 1500R curvature deepens immersion and improves peripheral vision, while the high DCI-P3 94% color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification showcase titles in vibrant color and luminosity.

OLED Models: Predator X39 & Predator X34 X

Acer’s newest OLED models include the 39-inch Predator X39 and the 34-inch Predator X34 X, enabling high contrast for incredibly detailed images and ultra-fast refresh rates and response times for the smoothest possible performance. They also support accurate views, even at tight angles of up to 178 degrees. Both deliver UWQHD (3440x1440) resolution with up to a 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.01 ms pixel response time.

Predator Helios 18 and Predator Helios 16 Laptops

Acer’s performance-focused gaming laptops come with up Intel Core i9 processor 14900HX that features newly optimized performance hybrid architecture. The Predator Helios 16 and 18 lets users go head-to-head with today’s most demanding games and software without compromise. Powered by up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU (MGP up to 175 W) designed with the ultra-efficient NVIDIA ADA Lovelace architecture to deliver breakthrough performance and AI-enhanced graphics thanks to DLSS 3.5 technology’s full ray tracing capabilities. The laptops offer options of 16 and 18-inch (16:10) WQXGA or Mini LED[1] panels that operate at a rapid 250 Hz, support brilliant 1000[1] nits luminosity, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut for exceptional visual experiences. New MagKey 3.0 has been installed on the laptops’ vital WASD buttons with two additional sets for customization included upon purchase. MagClick features a patented swappable mechanical switch that lets gamers enjoy the satisfying sounds of distinct mechanical tactile feedback and faster response time with every key press.

Predator Helios Neo 18 and Helios Neo 16 Laptops

The all-new Predator Helios Neo 18 and Predator Helios Neo 16 come with the latest technology and features at more accessible price points, to power the gaming adventures of more casual and entry-level esports players. Powered by up to a newly optimized Intel Core i9 processor 14900HX paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs with maximum graphics power of 140 W in Turbo mode, the Helios Neo gaming devices enable users to do more beyond gaming and creation. On top of their impressive internals, the Helios Neo 18 and 16 laptops showcase stunning visuals on their WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS displays with 240 Hz refresh rates, 3 ms response time, and coverage for 100% DCI-P3 color range.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator Extreme will be available in in EMEA in Q2 2024, starting at USD 1,299.

The Predator SpatialLabs View 27 will be available in EMEA in Q1 2024, starting at USD 1,999.

The Predator Z57 will be available in EMEA in Q2 2024, starting at USD 2,399.

The Predator X39 will be available in EMEA in Q2 2024, starting at USD 1,499.

The Predator X34 X will be available in EMEA in Q2 2024, starting at USD 1,299.

The Predator X34 V3 will be available in EMEA in Q2 2024, starting at USD 849.

The Predator Helios 18 will be available in EMEA in February, starting at USD 3,999.

The Predator Helios 16 will be available in EMEA in February, starting at USD 2,799.

The Predator Helios Neo 18 will be available in EMEA in February, starting at USD 2,199.

The Predator Helios Neo 16 will be available in EMEA in February, starting at USD 1,699.

