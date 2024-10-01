Dubai, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Accor is pleased to announce the signing of Grand Mercure Dubai Downtown, the latest addition to its portfolio of premium hotels in partnership with Gulf Hotels Group. The signing ceremony was held during the Future Hospitality Summit on 1st October in Dubai.

This agreement marks the rebranding of Gulf Court Hotel Business Bay as the Grand Mercure Dubai Downtown, a strategic move to strengthen the hotel’s competitive position in Dubai’s dynamic hospitality market. Gulf Hotels Group stands as one of the most respected and pioneering hospitality companies in the Middle East and Africa. With a history spanning over five decades, Gulf Hotels Group is synonymous with luxury, innovation, and service excellence. The rebranding of Gulf Court Hotel Business Bay is another step in Gulf Hotels Group’s mission to uphold its legacy while adapting to market demands and opportunities.

Gulf Hotels Group has been managing the property for several years, and with this rebranding, the Group will continue to manage and oversee the hotel’s operations, ensuring the same level of excellence for which it has become renowned. The hotel will now benefit from Accor’s global reach, loyalty, sales and distribution platforms, and brand recognition, further enhancing its appeal to both leisure and business travelers.

Set to open in 2025, the hotel brings Grand Mercure’s modern flair and passion for local culture to the city’s vibrant Downtown and Business Bay areas - strategically positioned near Dubai International Airport, financial and business districts, as well as key leisure hubs and tourist attractions.

Featuring a prime location with views over the iconic Burj Khalifa and Dubai Canal, Grand Mercure Dubai Downtown will offer 270 keys comprising 239 rooms and 31 suites ranging from standard, deluxe, superior and grand deluxe.

The hotel provides views of the Dubai Canal and Downtown skyline, with an outdoor swimming pool, a dedicated kid’s pool with a deck, a spa and a gym - delighting holidaymakers, families and business travellers alike. Alongside, the diverse culinary offerings featuring multiple restaurants, bars and coffee lounges are set to foster a sense of community and appeal to co-workers and external visitors. Grand Mercure Dubai Downtown also offers a 197 square metre banqueting space, pre-function area, four meeting rooms and a business centre.

As part of this rebranding, the hotel will undergo a refurbishment in 2025 to align with Grand Mercure's brand standards, elevating the guest experience and positioning the hotel as a top destination for visitors to Dubai.

Present at the signing, Duncan O’Rourke, Chief Executive Officer Premium, Midscale & Economy Division Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific for Accor, said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of the Grand Mercure Dubai Downtown, a project that cements our continued growth in the premium sector. The brand has been operating for over 20 years and brings something unique to each destination, and we are excited to see it come to life in one of Dubai’s most vibrant districts. The project also marks our growing relationship with Gulf Hotels, a trusted partner of Accor in the region”.

Joining O’Rourke at the signing Ahmed Janahi, Group Chief Executive Office of Gulf Hotels Group, added: "This partnership with Accor is a natural evolution for Gulf Court Hotel Business Bay. While we have successfully managed the property for several years, rebranding under the Grand Mercure name allows us to enhance the hotel’s standing in Dubai’s competitive market. The combination of Gulf Hotels Group’s operational excellence and Accor’s global systems and loyalty program offers significant benefits for our guests."

Grand Mercure Hotels & Resorts appeals to a traveller’s insatiable quest for discovery, offering an immersive experience that celebrates national culture and stimulates the senses. Each hotel is unique and authentically reflects its destination by embracing the local way of life, infusing age-old traditions with modern flair. Guests are invited to connect with the destination’s national heritage through locally inspired dishes, beverage ceremonies, wellbeing traditions, and thoughtful design. The brand encompasses over 70 hotels and resorts in 14 countries, offering unique cultural sanctuaries that transcend the ordinary.

Accor currently operates over 280 properties across all brands in the region, as well as 110+ properties in the pipeline, including branded residences and immersive resorts.