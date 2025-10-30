DUBAI, UAE: Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, has signed a master development agreement with Mayan Properties, a subsidiary of Resources Investment, to further expansion across Sub-Saharan Africa. The partnership strengthens Accor’s presence in Africa while underscoring the strong contribution of UAE-backed investment to Africa’s tourism future.

Under the agreement, Accor in partnership with Mayan Properties will develop five hotels across Sub-Saharan Africa, adding over 1,100 keys to the Group’s regional portfolio. The collaboration builds on the signing of Novotel Nouakchott in Mauritania, a 154-key new-build project, and Mövenpick Moroni in Comoros, a 159-key conversion, with four additional projects to follow in key destinations.

The agreement reinforces Accor's long-term strategy to accelerate growth in Sub-Saharan Africa, and Mayan's vision to strengthen Africa's tourism sector through sustainable investment. By combining Accor's global expertise and diverse brand portfolio with Mayan's investment leadership, the two groups are supporting both business and leisure demand while creating jobs and driving local economic development.

“This development agreement with Mayan Properties is a strong step forward in our commitment to grow across Sub-Saharan Africa. With Novotel Nouakchott and Mövenpick Moroni signed, and three more hotels to follow, we are creating the foundation for a diversified portfolio that addresses real market needs and supports the long-term growth of Africa's tourism industry,” said Maya Ziade, Chief Development Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Accor.

Mohammed Al Dhaheri, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Resources Investment, and Chairman of Mayan Properties, commented “As a subsidiary of Resources Investment LTD, Mayan Properties is proud to extend its partnership with Accor through this development agreement. As a UAE-backed initiative, this agreement underscores the pivotal role the Emirates plays in driving sustainable investment and creating meaningful connections with Africa's fast-growing tourism economies.”

Accor currently operates more than 175 properties across Africa, representing over +33,000 keys across 15 brands and 60+ properties in development. This agreement further cements the Group's position as a leading international operator in the region, with a focus on expanding its brands into fast-growing and emerging markets.

Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,700 hotels & resorts, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry’s most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing around 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay, gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit group.accor.com or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

Mayan Properties is a premier UAE-based real estate and hospitality developer, recognized for delivering high-impact, landmark projects across hospitality, residential, infrastructure, healthcare, and islands development. With a global footprint spanning nine countries and a total project value exceeding $300 million, Mayan Properties combines visionary design, sustainable development, and operational excellence to create world-class destinations and exceptional guest experiences. From luxury hotels and waterfront residences to integrated mixed-use communities, Mayan Properties transforms prime locations into vibrant destinations that inspire, connect, and endure.

Mayan Properties operates under the umbrella of Resources Investment Company, a leading Abu Dhabi–based strategic investment firm with a diversified portfolio across real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, technology, agribusiness, and financial services. As the parent company, Resources Investment Company provides Mayan Properties with strategic direction, financial strength, and global expertise—empowering it to deliver projects that drive innovation, create lasting value, and contribute to sustainable economic growth.For more information, please visit www.mayanproperties.ae and www.ri.ae

