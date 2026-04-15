Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, announces the signing of the Pullman New Capital Hotel & Residences in Egypt, marking the debut of Pullman Hotels & Resorts in Cairo and reinforcing the Group’s expansion across Egypt, a key growth market.

The project is developed by Contact Developments, one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers, marking the company’s entry into the hospitality sector and reflecting a shared ambition to create integrated destinations aligned with Egypt’s Vision 2030.

The Pullman New Capital Hotel & Residences is poised to become a vibrant place of exchange within Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, where people, ideas, and cultures come together. Strategically situated on Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and overlooking the Green River, the property offers seamless connectivity to key governmental, business, and residential districts, placing Pullman at the center of one of the country’s most ambitious urban developments.

The project will feature a premium 150-key, five-star classified Pullman hotel alongside 100 branded residences spread across high-rise towers, delivering a dynamic, mixed-use destination designed to meet the evolving needs of modern travelers and residents alike.

More than a hotel, Pullman is a space to meet, create, and exchange perspectives. At Pullman New Capital, this vision comes to life through a vibrant mix of experiences, with two dining venues, a specialty restaurant and lobby lounge alongside meeting and event facilities, a spa, fitness center, and swimming pool. Designed through the brand’s lens of contrast, the hotel encourages structure and spontaneity, creating an environment where energy flows and ideas take shape.

The Pullman Residences will introduce contemporary living spaces with access to hotel services, responding to the rising demand for branded residences in Egypt’s rapidly evolving real estate and hospitality landscape.

“Egypt is a pivotal growth market for Accor in the Middle East and Africa region, and the new administrative capital represents a new frontier of opportunity,” said Raki Phillips, Regional President for the Premium, Midscale & Economy division across the Middle East & Africa & Türkiye at Accor.

“The signing of Pullman New Capital Hotel & Residences marks an important milestone in expanding our premium portfolio and introducing globally recognized brands into high-growth destinations. Pullman is uniquely positioned to bring people together creating spaces where business, culture, and community intersect, while the introduction of branded residences reflects our forward-looking approach to emerging opportunities in hospitality and real estate.”

Ahmed Fikri, Chief Executive Officer of Contact Developments, said, “As a key player in Egypt’s real estate sector, we are continuously seeking opportunities to expand and diversify our portfolio. Our partnership with Accor marks a strategic entry into the hospitality sector, expanding in integrated lifestyle destinations and supporting Egypt’s rapidly growing tourism sector. With this new development, we bring Accor’s global credibility, brand strength, and operational excellence to what we believe will become the country’s future economic and administrative epicenter.”

With over 150 hotels globally across more than 40 countries, Pullman continues to expand its reach across key markets globally. The Pullman New Capital Hotel & Residences is part of more than 60 projects in the brand’s global pipeline and will further strengthen Accor’s already significant portfolio in Egypt, cementing its status as one of the country’s leading hospitality operators.

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries, with 5,800 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry’s most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor’s mission is reflected in the Group’s purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit group.accor.com or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT PULLMAN

Pullman Hotels & Resorts is where people, cultures and ideas collide. As a platform for social exchanges, Pullman invites global travellers and modern visionaries to meet, collaborate, and engage in transformative spaces. More than 150 addresses around the world act as cultural hubs in the world’s most dynamic destinations, from Pullman Paris Montparnasse to Pullman Singapore Orchard and Pullman Maldives Maamutaa. Born over 150 years ago with an open-minded spirit, Pullman continues to evolve as a connector of people and ideas. Pullman is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,800 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. For more information, please follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram . pullman.com | all.com | group.accor.com

ABOUT CONTACT DEVELOPMENTS

Contact Developments is a leading Egyptian joint-stock real estate developer with over 15 years of experience, delivering strategically located, high-value destinations across Egypt with a strong commitment to quality, credibility, and precision. Its portfolio spans East and West Cairo, featuring residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments, including Quan Tower (CBD), Mercury Business Complex and Cayo Mall (Downtown), Contact Station (New Administrative Capital), Upove Community (Sheikh Zayed), and premium standalone units in the Fifth Settlement. With over 35 delivered projects in New Cairo and ongoing developments exceeding 90% completion, led by Mercury in its final stages, the company continues to reinforce its reputation for reliable delivery and strong execution. Expanding into hospitality through Pullman by Accor, Contact Developments introduces a new global collaboration that brings world-class standards and internationally inspired living experiences to the Egyptian market. For more information, please follow us on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram. contactdevelopments.com

Contacts media relations

Cybelle Daou Khadij

Director of Communications

Middle East, Africa and Türkiye

Cybelle.daou@accor.com