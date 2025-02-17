DOHA: ACCIONA has launched a new Operational Skills Development Program for Women, a groundbreaking initiative designed to empower women from diverse backgrounds with the skills and knowledge needed to build successful careers in the water industry. This six-month training program aims to introduce participants to the technical and operational aspects of the sector, providing them with valuable hands-on experience and mentorship under the guidance of seasoned project managers and operations heads.

The program emphasizes three core areas of development: health, safety, and environment (HSE) awareness; technical training that starts from the basics to accommodate those with no prior technical knowledge; and behavior training to ensure a safe, respectful, and inclusive workplace. Participants will gain practical knowledge of plant operations and maintenance, covering critical aspects of plant functionality and operational department activities.

In addition to the technical and operational training, the program addresses workplace behavior, equipping both participants and onsite teams with the skills to identify and address inappropriate conduct, such as unlawful discrimination, bullying, sexual harassment, victimization, and vilification. This holistic approach ensures a supportive environment for all involved.

ACCIONA is proud to highlight the significant progress made in Qatar in fostering diversity within the industry. Among our water staff in Qatar, women in Operations & Maintenance (O&M) team represents more than 30% of the workforce which is a huge achievement in the industry. This achievement reflects not only ACCIONA’s commitment to organizational policies promoting inclusion but also Qatar’s dedication to social and economic development through gender diversity. However, ACCIONA recognizes that the journey does not stop here. The company remains committed to increasing these numbers, further strengthening women’s participation in the workforce and contributing to the nation’s long-term vision for a more inclusive and equitable society.

The program is aimed at women who have a strong connection with the local culture and society and demonstrate an eagerness to develop technical skills relevant to the water industry. Following the completion of the six-month training program, ACCIONA will evaluate participants' performance and consider offering formal employment opportunities based on role availability at the company’s water plants. Participants will gain experience in O&M projects such as Ras Abu Fontas RO desalination plant and Umm al Houl RO desalination plant, preparing them for a seamless transition into the water industry workforce.

The program marks an important step forward in ACCIONA’s commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion within the technical workforce. By creating opportunities for women to excel in traditionally underrepresented fields, ACCIONA aims to pave the way for a more inclusive and sustainable future.

About ACCIONA

ACCIONA is a global company and a leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offer includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transportation and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €17 billion in 2023 and has a business presence in more than 40 countries. acciona-me.com