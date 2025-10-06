DOHA: ACCIONA has unveiled a groundbreaking digital solution aimed at dramatically improving the energy efficiency and sustainability of reverse osmosis (RO) desalination — one of the most energy-intensive processes in the water sector.

The innovative approach integrates two complementary technologies into a Dual-Model Optimization System for RO rack operation:

ACRRO® (Advanced Control Reverse osmosis Rack Optimization): A simulation-based model developed in-house by the Innovation Department of ACCIONA applying advanced optimization algorithms over a differential equations model to simulate and enhance rack behavior with high precision.

Insight: A real-time, AI-driven tool that leverages machine learning trained on operational data to continuously adjust process parameters for optimal energy performance.

By combining predictive simulation with adaptive AI, ACCIONA’s dual-model solution identifies optimal settings and reduces energy consumption while maintaining or improving water output.

The system has been successfully deployed at one of ACCIONA’s desalination plants in Qatar, aiming for higher efficiency, water production rates and overall sustainability performance, and showcasing a successful example of transferring innovative results into O&M operations. This solution is also by the CECOA team, ACCIONA’s centralized Water Control Centre in Madrid, ensuring centralized monitoring and scalability across our global operations

“This innovation represents a significant leap in sustainable water infrastructure,” said Guillermo Hijós, O&M Desalination Middle East and Oceania Director at ACCIONA. “We’re able to unite the predictive power of simulation with the adaptability of AI, transforming how desalination is managed — making it smarter and more efficient.”

INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES

Complementing this core innovation, ACCIONA’s operation and maintenance team in the Middle East has also developed a Turbidity Prediction System that uses AI and real-time monitoring to anticipate changes in water quality—allowing for proactive operational adjustments and reducing the risk of equipment damage. Additionally, the company has implemented a satellite-AI model that forecasts marine hazards such as algae blooms and oil spills spread. This predictive capability, fully integrated into CECOA, enhances resilience and supports smarter decision-making across ACCIONA’s Middle East operations.

These projects demonstrate how ACCIONA is actively deploying advanced digital technologies at scale and integrating them into live operations to improve project efficiency and resilience. This approach supports broader sustainability objectives, reflecting ACCIONA’s ongoing commitment to technological leadership in the water sector and its drive to address global water and energy challenges through advanced digital solutions.

