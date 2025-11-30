Saudi Arabia — ACCIONA has achieved a significant milestone in its efforts to accelerate industrialized construction and reduce the carbon footprint of its building operations, through the design of the first fixed facility for pumping concrete to the floating Kugira quay. This development marks a new phase in port works, characterized by more integrated and efficient operations.

The facility includes four fixed pumps — two electric and two powered by combustion engines capable of operating on renewable hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) derived from recycled vegetable oils. The innovative piping system also enables a continuous and efficient flow of concrete, ensuring optimal performance of the Kugira quay during construction operations.

By combining electric solutions, renewable fuels, and advanced industrial processes, ACCIONA continues to lead efforts aimed at advancing the maritime infrastructure sector in line with global sustainable best practices.

The Importance of Innovation for the Middle East

This achievement reflects the Middle East’s direction toward strengthening sustainability and industrialized manufacturing, particularly given the pivotal role of coastal infrastructure and ports in supporting economic diversification and reinforcing regional connectivity.

ACCIONA has over 15 years of experience in the region, having delivered landmark projects in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman — including the Fujairah SWRO desalination plant, the Madinah 3 and Buraidah 2 wastewater treatment plants, and the Dubai Metro 2020 extension.

The new concrete pumping system embodies ACCIONA’s approach in its regional projects: leveraging advanced technologies and low-carbon construction solutions to deliver infrastructure aligned with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 initiative.

With growing regional interest in coastal development, port expansions, and renewable-energy-based infrastructure, ACCIONA’s industrialized construction model offers a scalable and practical solution for a wide range of future maritime infrastructure projects across the region.

About ACCIONA

ACCIONA is a global leader in providing renewable solutions that support the transition toward a low-carbon economy. Its activities include renewable energy, water treatment and management, sustainable transport systems, and resilient infrastructure.

The company has been carbon neutral since 2016, reported sales of €19.19 billion in 2024, and operates in more than 40 countries.

