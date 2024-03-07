RIYADH: ACCIONA has achieved two million man-hours without Lost-Time Injuries (LTI) at the Madinah-3 WWTP in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

This achievement reflects the company’s commitment towards safety management and the proactive implementation of Health, Safety & Environmental measures throughout the project.

Since the beginning of the project, ACCIONA has set an example of high health and safety standards , withthe present achievement as a result of the collective efforts of all stakeholders, including subcontractors and their personnel. The zero LTI record demonstrates the dedicated teamwork, focused on prioritizing safety alongside project execution throughout the works. This important milestone is only a step in ACCIONA’s way to complete the project under these rigorous requirements.

The milestone was celebrated together with all employees, where mass gathering was arranged to share the message from management and all employees were provided with gift on the occasion.

SAFETY ACHIVEMENT

Luis Estacio Sierra, Project Director, emphasized the company's commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards and completing the project on schedule, without any LTI. He stated that their aim is the overall completion of the project with a zero LTI index, meeting all contractual requirements. The implementation of ACCIONA's One Team approach is crucial in maintaining the highest health and safety standards on-site. The notable achievement of two million man-hours without injuries stands as a testament to their commitment to designing and constructing vital facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, adhering to top-notch Health and Safety standards to ensure the safety of employees and subcontractors.

Vashid Poolat, ACCIONA's Madinah-3 WWTP HSE Manager, expressed his pride in the accomplishment, attributing it to ACCIONA’s ongoing commitment to the HSE goal of "Zero Harm" through stringent strategies, systems, and safe processes. Poolat highlighted the management's belief in fostering a Health & Safety culture and promoting safe practices to ensure the well-being of every individual involved in the project. Additionally, the team prioritizes environmental values and maintains the project's sustainability at the highest level.

The Madinah-3 wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) will be located in Medina -the fourth most populated city in Saudi Arabia with more than 1.1 million inhabitants- and will have a capacity of 200,000 m3/day (expandable to 375,000 m3/day) to treat urban wastewater. ACCIONA will be responsible for the facility’s development, design, financing, construction, operation and maintenance over a 25-year period.

About ACCIONA

ACCIONA is a global company and a leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offer includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transportation and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €11.2 billion in 2022 and has a business presence in more than 40 countries.