RIYADH. ACCIONA has achieved fourteen million man-hours without lost-time injuries (LTI) at the Al Khobar 2 SWRO desalination plant, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

This achievement reflects the company’s commitment towards safety management and the proactive implementation of efficient measures throughout the project. It also reflects the collective efforts of all stakeholders, including subcontractors and their personnel, prioritizing safety alongside project execution throughout the works.

To celebrate this milestone, ACCIONA organized an event that brought together all project employees, consultants and end-user representatives.

During the session, Jesús Corral, Project Director, emphasized the company's commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards and completing the project on schedule, without any LTI. He stated that their aim is the overall completion of the project with a zero LTI index.

Chan Zeb, ACCIONA's Al Khobar 2 HSE Manager, expressed his pride in the accomplishment, attributing it to ACCIONA’s ongoing commitment to the HSE goal of "Zero Harm" through stringent strategies, systems, and safe processes. Zeb highlighted the management's belief in fostering a Health & Safety culture and promoting safe practices to ensure the well-being of every individual involved in the project. Additionally, the team prioritizes environmental values and maintains the project's sustainability at the highest level.

Al Khobar 2 SWRO desalination plant is located in Khobar, on the east coast of Saudi Arabia around 400 kilometres from Riyadh - and will have a daily capacity of more than 600,000 m³, making it one of the biggest in the country and the largest RO plant under EPC scheme awarded in a single shot in KSA. When commissioned, it will serve three million inhabitants in the area.

About:

ACCIONA is a global company, a leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offer includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transport and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €17.02 billion in 2023 and has a business presence in more than 40 countries. www.acciona-me.com