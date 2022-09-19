H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), chaired the third meeting of the Board of Directors for the year 2022, in the presence of H.E. Hamad Rashid Al Nuaimi and H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of the ACCI, and the Board members, at the ACCI's headquarters.

The Board members were briefed on the efforts exerted in developing the Ajman Chamber’s services and diversifying initiatives and projects to serve the business community in Ajman in order to achieve its strategic goals aimed at enhancing the sustainability and growth of the business community and providing competitiveness and leadership capabilities. The members stressed the importance of launching proactive services that enhance Ajman Chamber’s readiness for the future and increase its attractiveness and competitiveness of the economic and investment environment of the emirate.

They also discussed ways to enhance the role of the Ajman Chamber in the development of trade by organizing forums, diversifying participation in specialized international exhibitions, and increasing its efforts in addressing the challenges of the private sector to improve the business environment by increasing the effectiveness of direct communication channels between the Ajman Chamber and business owners, on top of which is "field visits, "Eshaar" platform, and other means of communication".

During the meeting, Al Muwaiji praised the remarkable growth rates of the Ajman's economy and the efforts of all concerned authorities to improve the competitiveness and attractiveness of the investment environment in Ajman, stressing that the diversity of investment opportunities in various fields "industrial, commercial, service, tourism, educational, health, real estate, building and construction, and other fields” has strengthened the emirate’s regional and international position in attracting investors and business owners.

The meeting agenda included reviewing and approving the minutes of the second Ajman of the ACCI Board of Directors for the year 2022 and reviewing the financial position of the Ajman Chamber from the beginning of the current year until the end of August, as well as reviewing and approving the results of the meetings of the Financial and Human Resources Committee for the current year, in addition to the list of projects proposed to be implemented during the year 2023.

The Board members were also briefed on the vision of the Ajman International Education and Training Exhibition (AETEX 2023), and the efforts of the organizing committee in attracting leading universities and educational institutions from inside and outside the UAE. The emirate of Ajman has a distinguished educational reputation at the local and international levels, and its educational sector provides great investments, as one of the main sectors in Ajman.

During the meeting, the Board members praised the diversity of Ajman Chamber’s participation in international exhibitions and the opportunities given to the member establishments to participate under the Ajman Chamber’s umbrella, which enhanced the promotion of investment opportunities available in the emirate and opening new markets for the national products and identification of best practices and modern and innovative methods.

